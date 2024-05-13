Why I'm going to be subscribing to the new Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle this summer
Recently, Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the two companies are launching a new streaming bundle option that will combine Disney+, Hulu, and Max content all in one place. This will begin rolling out in summer 2024, but details about the cost have not been shared yet. Though, there will be two plans - with ads and no ads - to choose from. The new Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle will be available to purchase on any of the platforms websites, per the press release.
This is great news as that means subscribers with the bundle will be able to watch shows and movies from ABC and Disney, Hulu and FX, DC and HBO, and more for the price of one and all under one roof. Honestly, I don't know how much this will cost just yet, but I do think this is a really good idea. And when the time comes, especially as a television fan of streaming TV, I'm definitely going to be signing up. Here's why, and why you should too!
Just think about it. We already pay so much money for each of these streaming services separately at the moment. And I don't know about you, but I'm subscribed to many of them. That's what has become really frustrating as a TV fan. We're expected to pay for multiple services, it's too hard to keep up. There's no way you can be subscribed to all of them. It's not financially feasible. But with this option, all three will be bundled together and I'm really hoping the price is going to be reasonable and cheaper than getting all three on their own. Which is probably going to be the case. They do want to entice people to sign up after all.
Disney, which owns both Disney+ and Hulu, tested out offering Hulu content on Disney+ recently, and it seems to have been a great success as the press release notes this. Plus, Warner Bros. merged with Discovery into what's now known as Warner Bros. Discovery, offering content of both companies in one place. And that just goes to show what we've all known for a long time now. Us customers want content to be consolidated so we don't have to worry about purchasing multiple streaming services at the same time to enjoy our favorite shows and films. And hopefully with a reasonable price to go along with it? Definitely count me in!
Other than this partnership, Comcast is also going to be offering its own exciting bundle for customers - Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+. Woah! A price hasn't been shared yet, though the company plans to launch this new streaming option called StreamSaver later in May 2024. It will be available to "all Comcast broadband, TV and mobile customers," per Variety.
Overall, I think this is a great idea and more companies should follow suit. Even from a business stand point, it's a better move for them. Let's face it. Streamers like Netflix and Hulu do well on their own. But others like Paramount+ and Peacock aren't as popular. So by offering bundls with some of those bigger streamers, that's more exposure for the platforms with less eyes on them. And I think some of these companies are starting to realize that. By consolidating and offering this option, I really think it's going to be a popular one amongst subscribers and be effective for both Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery (as well as the upcoming Comcast bundle!). What do you think?