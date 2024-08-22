The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7 synopsis, video preview, and more
Um, hello. How have we already reached the penultimate episode of The Serpent Queen season 2? I can't believe episode 7 is already here. Wow how time flew by! Last week's episode moved at a bit of a slower pace to help us catch our breaths from the events of episode 5. I wonder how the show is going to explore the story this week to build up to the finale.
But before we think about the season finale, you're here to learn about the latest episode first. The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7, "A House Divided," will be released Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 on Starz. You can begin tuning in at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app or choose to wait until 8 p.m. ET to check it out on the Starz channel. Also because the streaming release time is midnigh ET, some of you will actually be able to start watching tonight. We shared the episode release schedule below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays
I'm most curious about King Charles' fate as we saw in the final moments of episode 6 that he was coughing up blood, likely very sick. Plus what's the deal with Queen Elizabeth? Is her marriage to either brother really going to happen? We're going to have to wait for the episode to find out, though the synopsis and preview video from Starz tease what's to come!
"Tensions escalate as Edith and her followers wield newfound power while Catherine grapples with political manipulations and betrayals; as Queen Elizabeth's schemes unravel, Catherine must strategize to secure power and navigate a web of deceit."
Based on the title of the episode, I think Catherine is still going to have some trouble reeling in her royal children and getting them to get along. Also that twist of Francois and Princess Margot potentially getting married? Interesting. We know she'd be more than happy for that. And Edith. Oh, Edith. She definitely seems to just continue being a problem, and her power is going to grow even more now it seems. Check out the first-look images below!
