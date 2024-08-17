The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6 moves the plot along in a slow pace (which isn't necessarily a bad thing)
Last week, The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5 was definitely my favorite! The plot was exciting and moved the story forward and a really intriguing way. In The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6, "Courting the Valois," the plot continues to move forward in a more slowed down way though.
That doesn't mean it wasn't enjoyable as well. Honestly, episode 5 is still at the top for me. But the sixth episode of the season continued to highlight the cunning way royals work to get what they want. And that's definitely one of my favorite things when it comes to royal historical dramas!
I think it's been very interesting that the show decided to bring Queen Elizabeth to the French court. It adds another suspenseful element, and in this episode we got to see how her arrival effects everyone. Catherine wants her kids to behave so they can all appear as a united front. But of course, Charles and Anjou can't help but stay competitive together. And Elizabeth definitely sees that right away and uses it to her advantage.
What I like about this season is the fact that it's highlighting three strong women who each have the power in their hands - Catherine, Elizabeth, and even Edith. Perhaps some of them are a bit out of control, but they do hold all the power in their respective ways. And that's something really cool to see, especially in this time period.
I'm not surprised that Elizabeth tried to pit the brothers against each other. Though I was shocked that Charles is now sick as well, and coughed up blood. Poor Catherine. How many children is she destined to lose? Overall, I think The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6 was a good one. There's many plot points that continue to move forward slowly, probably setting up for what's to come in the final two episodes. After all, next week we've already reached the penultimate episode. Let the climax of the drama begin!
The sixth episode moves the plot forward in a good way, sets up more challenges coming for Catherine, and reveals the intentions of many of the characters. I'm ready for things to ramp back up though. I know this show is going to give us a few more twists and turns we don't see coming. Episode grade level: B. Come back next week as we review The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7, "A House Divided."
The Serpent Queen season 2 airs/streams Fridays on Starz.