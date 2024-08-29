The Serpent Queen season 2 finale preview: How to watch episode 8, what to expect, and more
Oh boy! It's finally time for The Serpent Queen season 2 finale, and I really can't wait to see what happens next. Episode 7 was jam-packed and left us with quite the cliffhanger. And if that one was busy, I can't imagine how the finale is going to play out. Are you ready for episode 8?
The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 8, aka the season finale, premieres Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app or 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. Be sure to note the online release time because if you live on the west coast or in the Midwest, you can actually start watching earlier in the evening tonight. Check out the release days and times below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays
What's to come in The Serpent Queen season 2 finale
Thanks to the synopsis and sneak peek clip released by Starz, we know that it's clear the season 2 finale, titled "All Saints Day," will continue telling one of the major plot points introduced in last week's episode. And that's the fact that Catherine seems to really be handing over the regency and power to Protestant leader, Edith. Is the deal really going to go through though? We'll find out in a matter of hours! In the meantime, check out the description and video below.
"Catherine's actions lead to chaos and bloodshed, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake; Catherine's desperate measures may prevent total war, or they could unleash forces beyond her control."
We also see that Rahema is still in Catherine's employ, for now, and that the plan to have Henry Bourbon and Princess Margot married is also moving forward. The royal is going to be devastated, but she may not have a choice in the matter. If there's one thing that's been made clear this season, it's that Catherine will do whatever it takes to keep peace. But based on what the synopsis says, that may not work. A couple of promotional images suggest the same as well.
In the photos above, chaos ensues and there's fighting going on. While Catherine's plan to keep the peace comes from a good place (I think), I'm sure not everyone will agree with her giving up her power to Edith. The fight between Catholics and Protestants is a tale as old as time, unfortunately. Especially during these historic time periods.
Elsewhere, Margot definitely does not look happy. And I don't think the poor girl is going to be happy at all in this episode. Plus, Alessandro is also still in his sister's good graces. But Catherine might just be biding her time. She does not take too kindly to those who betray her. I can't wait to see this exciting finale! I know it's going to be a great one. What about you?
