The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7 recap: A jam-packed episode that sets up what's to come in the finale
It's officially the penultimate episode of The Serpent Queen season 2, which means we only have one more to go before the season ends and we get the finale on Starz. And penultimate episodes usually lay the groundwork for what's to come in the finale. And I think The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7, "A House Divided," definitely did so. Read on for the full recap. Spoilers below.
The Anjou problem
Catherine's plans to marry King Charles off to Queen Elizabeth go awry as she finds out that he's sick with consumption, and his days are numbered. Catherine turns to Anjou as a potential suitor, but he basically ruins those plans when the two queens walk in on his orgy and a man doing him a service, let's just say. You get the idea.
This causes Elizabeth to decide to go back to England, admitting she was never going to marry either brother in the first place. The decisions she's made and the way she plays men, she has to do to keep her power as a woman. And hey, I think we can all understand that. Before leaving, she gives Catherine the document Louis Bourbon signed, indicating their betrayal. This causes the Bourbons to do what they do best and look out for themselves. They leave the palace and commit themselves to Edith.
After yelling at him earlier, eventually Catherine goes to Anjou and explains that she accepts his nature and who he is. And that she wouldn't change anything about him. Now while I do think part of this was genuine as his mother, I feel like there's another reason we'll understand next week in the finale for Catherine to have such a sudden change of heart.
The marriage game
It's been clear since the start of the season that Princess Margot has feelings for Francois de Guise. Though unbeknowst to her, he is attracted to men. And he's much older. But still, the age difference does not deter the young princess. So when the Catholic League puts pressure on him to marry Margot, at first he pushes her away with hurtful words in order to protect her. He does have some sort of conscience after all.
But his scheming mother won't let things go so easily, and speaks with Margot to get the princess to her mother to convince her as well. Initially, Catherine agrees. But it's clear she has another idea up her sleeve. And in the final moments of The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7, we see that. In a way to keep the peace with Edith, she tells the Protestant leader that it would be beneficial to have Princess Margot marry Henry de Guise, Antoine's son. We'll see if this actually ends up happening. One thing is for sure though. Margot will not be happy.
Something else that may happen is Charles marrying the Catholic CeCe of Austria since he has agreed to be baptized and convert to Protestantism to keep the peace and appease Edith. Though when he and Catherine arrive, Edith claims she saw in a vision that Charles is a dying king. So what good is that going to do her? That's when Catherine suggests Margot and Henry's union. Even so, King Charles is baptized in the final moments. And not only that, but there's the most important piece of all - Catherine says she will also sign over the regency to Edith once Margot and Henry are married. Hmm.
The traitors
We find out that Rahema and Catherine's brother, Alessandro, are in a relationship. The two talk about Alessandro not only stealing funds from his sister, but he also approached Queen Elizabeth with an investment opportunity in the New World. And he wants Rahema to come with him. Catherine sees the couple and hears everything, including the betrayal. And when Rahema is asked about the missing money, she lies to Catherine.
Despite their argument in episode 6, Ruggeri did not abandon Catherine. She asks him to show her what she's supposed to see in her visions, and there's six traitors surrounding her - the Bourbons, the Guises, Rahema, Alessandro, and Montmorency who earlier in the episode allowed himself to be baptized by Edith as well. The sixth traitor might be a child. But who? I'm sure we'll find out next week in The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 8, "All Saints Day!"
The Serpent Queen season 2 airs/streams Fridays on Starz.