The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7 is the second best episode of the season so far (Review)
In my opinion, The Serpent Queen season 1 was a bit more delicious in terms of the inner drama between Catherine establishing herself in France, and her complicated relationship with her husband King Henry and his mistress Diane de Poitiers.
However in season 2, there's been a couple of standout episodes so far and that would be episode 5, and this week's episode as well. Here's my thoughts on The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7, "A House Divided," which I think is second best. Spoilers below.
There's quite a bit that happened in this episode, and I believe all of it is laying the groundwork for what's to come in the finale. And I'm really excited for the last episode because I really think all of these complications that Catherine has been facing all season are going to come to a head. Plus all her little smirks to the camera in episode 7 indicate she has something big planned. I wouldn't want to cross this serpent queen.
I think the reason The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 7 worked so well for me is the fact that it was intriguing and moved the story along in a compelling way. Something big and new happened to each of the characters - the Bourbons' treachery was found out and they go side with Edith, Margot and Francois de Guise might get married, King Charles gets baptized into Protestantism, and Catherine promises the regency to Edith. Though, I don't think that's actually going to happen. We'll see!
But still, not everything is set in stone just yet. Queen Elizabeth is gone, Charles might marry CeCe of Austria, and Catherine now wants Margot to marry Henry Bourbon to appease both the Catholics and Protestants. There's an element of mystery going into the finale, and there's a lot hanging in the balance so to speak. The episode also featured other betrayals that have come to light like Rahema and Alessandro, and that adds an interesting twist to things.
This makes us so excited to see how the season is going to end. And if you remember all the way back in the season 2 premiere, it opened up with Catherine surrounded by a bunch of dead bodies at the dinner table. That's sure to come back! And once again, episode 7, aka the penultimate episode, has been able to set up all that's coming our way in the finale. Episode grade level: A.
The Serpent Queen season 2 airs/streams Fridays on Starz.