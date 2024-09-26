Shrinking season 2 trailer sees Jimmy still "Jimmying" with his patients (And that's what we like to see!)
Shrinking starring co-creator Jason Segal as Jimmy and Harrison Ford as Paul was a great addition to Apple TV+ and television overall. The drama and comedy tackles grief in a very interesting way. And I think that's one of the factors as to why it's been a success and stands out. And now, we have the trailer for it!
Shrinking season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. One installment will then be released weekly until the finale on Wednesday, Dec. 25. There's a total of 12 episodes this time around, which is two more than the first season. Before we get into more detail, check out the trailer below.
As you just saw, Jimmy is still "Jimmying" as Sean phrases it. And that's all about his unconventional way of treating his patients that we saw in season 1. Now, look. Just as Paul says in the video. It's not on Jimmy's patients to heal him. But perhaps he'll be able to help them, even in his uncoventional way. Though we were left with a cliffhanger at the end of Shrinking season 1 and his new ways have resulted in a huge consequence.
Remember how Grace pushed her abusive boyfriend off a cliff? Yup. We're going to see the aftermath of that as she's now behind bars. The trailer also reveals Jimmy and Gaby perhaps still getting it on. Though there was a glimpse of a new character played by actor Damon Wayans Jr. who was all smiles with Gaby. Hmm.
Elsewhere, it seems that Jimmy and Alice are starting to bond once again, and that makes me so happy. Hopefully their relationship continues to get better. Plus, did you catch the glimpse of Sean and Liz's food truck? The two are officially in business together!
Shrinking season 2 will feature co-creator of the show, Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein, as a guest star as well. You can see him quickly in the video above. I'm very curious to know what his role is going to be. Do you have any theories?
