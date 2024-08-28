5 good Apple TV+ shows like Shrinking to add to your watch-list right now!
Apple TV+ really is an underrated streamer. I feel like the platform has a lot to offer, but sometimes it's difficult to compete with the bigger companies like Netflix and Max. They kind of dominate the playing field. But, that doesn't mean you're not going to find great content on Apple TV+ like Shrinking.
And that's why you're here, right? You've watched the comedy-drama, liked it, and now would like something else to fill your time as we await Shrinking season 2. Well, it won't be long now! The second season premieres Oct. 16. But, it is still a while which means you have plenty of time to start watching something new! Here's 5 good Apple TV+ shows like Shrinking to check out now.
Trying
Shrinking is focused on one of the biggest challenges life might throw at you, and that's losing a spouse when it comes to Jimmy and a parent when it comes to his daughter Alice. Many people can unfortunately relate to this situation. The series does focus on what grief looks like for different people, finding a way through it, and having a strong support system behind you.
In Apple TV+'s Trying, the British show focuses on another challenge a lot of people face and that's struggling to have a baby. The comedy drama centers around Nikki and Jason, a couple who decide to turn to adoption when their other options are not going to work. They have to face many challenges and ups and downs to get what they want.
The show does a great job of balancing drama and humor, which I think Shrinking does as well. You'll definitely get the same feel while watching Trying. Season 4 just premiered in May 2024, and there's no word yet on whether a fifth season is happening.
Platonic
During his grief, Jimmy decides to approach the way he handles his patients' issues in a noncovnentional way. Instead of just listening and helping them make their own decisions, he starts telling them what to do. And sometimes it's scenarios that are funny. Of course, this is a big no, no in the psychology world.
Lots of times when we reach a certain age, we're expected to act a certain way. If you're approaching midlife for example, you're expected to be more settled down and not do anything crazy. Well, sometimes we just need that and that's what Platonic on Apple TV+ explores.
When two former best friends reconnect as they're approaching midlife, they get themselves into some hilarious situations. The first season is currently streaming, and the series has been renewed for season 2.
Sunny
One of Apple TV+'s newest additions this year is Sunny starring Rashida Jones. Her character, Suzie, has lost her husband and son in a supposed plane crash. Though she believes there's more to the story because there's too much mystery behind their disappearance. And while this show has a murder-mystery/are they really dead sort of element that Shrinking does not have, there is a lot of themes of grief and loss.
Of course Suzie is grieving losing her family, and we see how this effects her. And how she works - or really doesn't work - through it. Trying to find answers about her husband and son's disapperance gives her a purpose of sorts, but that doesn't mean she's not dealing with painful emotions. Just like Jimmy. Plus, Jones is great at some of those more lighthearted moments that add an air of humor in a dramatic show. The season finale is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Bad Sisters
Bad Sisters is definitely one of my favorite shows on right now, and you definitely need to check it out if you like Shrinking! Again, this is a much more dramatic take and a murder mystery. It starts off with one of the Garvey sisters' husbands, John Paul, dead. And we spend the season trying to figure out who killed him. It was definitely one of them as the other sisters didn't like him for emotionally abusing their sister, and messing up their own lives too.
This one might seem like a weird addition to the list, but hear me out. Again, there's themes of grief and loss of course, but also what I love about this show is the portrayal of how strong the sisters' bond is. They're there for each other no matter what. And despite Jimmy going off the rails, his friends are there for him and Alice. Plus, anytime Sharon Hogan is involved, you know there's going to be plenty of sarcasm. And the other characters have plenty of it as well! The second season premieres Nov. 13, 2024 on Apple TV+.
Bad Monkey
Last but not least is another new Apple TV+ series, Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn. I feel like the actor and Jason Segel kind of have the same mannerisms and Vaughn just reminds me of the Shrinking actor. So I think if you check out Bad Monkey, you'll get that same feel. Plus, what helps is that the executive producer on the new show is also the same EP on Shrinking.
Learning this, I can definitely see where that perfect balance of drama and comedy come into play in both productions. Sorry guys, all I'm recommending here are murder mysteries. But they really are interesting, even though Shrinking does not fall into that category. But still, if you look at these different genres you'll find similarities. And that's what Bad Monkey does as well. New episodes are released Wednesdays until the finale on Oct. 9.