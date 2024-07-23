Sunny episode 4 preview: Sneak peek, release date and time for "Sticky" on Apple TV+
It's almost time for a new episode of Sunny on Apple TV+! If you've been enjoying the Japanese-based series like I have, then you'll be happy to know that a new installment is on its way very soon. Here's when you can start watching the next episode, and what we know about it.
Sunny episode 4, titled "Sticky," begins streaming Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. That's of course the official release day and time, but technically due to time zone differences some of you will be able to watch the episode tonight. Check out the release time based on your time zone:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 16
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, July 16
Especially if you're on the west coast, a 9 p.m. PT release time isn't too bad, even for a weeknight. And you can watch the episode before bed if that's what you'd like. Honestly, that's what I'd do. But unfortunately I'm in the Midwest and 11 p.m. CT is a bit late for me. But that's ok, I'll watch the next day!
So what's set to happen in the fourth episode? Apple TV+ has shared the synopsis, a sneak peek clip, and two images to gear us up for what comes next. First, we shared the synopsis and video below:
As seen in the sneak peek clip, we're picking up where the third episode left off at Masa's funeral that his mother, Noriko, hosts. Suzie is clearly agitated and emotional, as she has a right to be. And Mixxy shows up in a funny way. Suzie is ready to leave, even though Sunny tries to stop her. But she'll have none of it and is ready to go. At least go get food with Mixxy. And, well, drink.
Elsewhere in the episode, some big developments might be in store when it comes to the story. Check out the synopsis below:
"The Yakuza make themselves known. Suzie searches for the truth about Masa’s lineage."
Perhaps the Yakuza want to get their hands on The Dark Manual too. Are they the ones watching Suzies every move? Plus, Masa was obviously a much more complicated man with many secrets than Suzie knew. And with each episode she digs deeper and is finding more answers. What will we find out this time around?
Finally are the promotional images. In the one above, there's Masa and he and Suzie's son. It seems like we're going to get another flashback scene. Which makes sense as Suzie uncovers the mysteries her husband has kept from her. And all the way at the top, we see Sunny very sad. I wonder what happened.
Sunny streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.