Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 is (mostly) a skip (Review)
It's a new week which means a new episode of Tell Me Lies season 2. With last week's premiere, we got two installments but now we're moving to only one new release a week. I don't feel like much happened in season 2 episode 3, "I Can See Right Through Myself," especially compared to the punch the first two episodes brought. Here's our review of the third episode of the season. SPOILERS BELOW.
So episode 3 wasn't particularly bad. I just feel like if you watched the first few minutes at the top and the last few minutes of the episode, then you'd be caught up. You wouldn't really have missed anything. This time we start back in August 2015 with Bree and Evan's joint bachelor/bachelorette party. We officially meet Lucy's current boyfriend, Max, who seems like a nice guy so far. Stephen, as always, is getting under Lucy's skin. Max even goes as far as to tell her that perhaps Stephen has changed. And even if he hasn't, she shouldn't let him affect her still.
When Stephen goes out to check on Lucy, he seems pretty genuine. Though I don't buy it, and neither does Pippa when she comes and is a great friend by interrupting the two. "Stephen doesn't change," she declares. And even though we haven't seen much of him in the present yet, I'm going to have to agree with her. Stephen is a selfish man who will do anything to get what he wants and has no problems messing with people's feelings.
Back to the group's college days in 2008, Stephen lies to Lucy claiming he didn't know that she was in the class he's TA'ing. Uh, sure buddy. Such a big fat liar. This leads to Lucy dropping the class at the end after a fraught encounter. Stephen lies once again and tells Diana that Lucy may have switched into his class on purpose, which of course we know the opposite is true. He goes to Lucy and sort of seduces her, which she unfortunately falls for, and then he says "this is really f-ing embarassing for you." Like, go away man. Who do you think you are? Poor Lucy. Why do you still fall for this idiot, girl?
Lucy proceeds to go to Diana and tell her the truth about Stephen's involvement in Macy's crash last year and how he just left her there. But Diana doesn't believe Lucy. At least not initially. Though in the last few moments of Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3, it seemed like the gears were turning in her head. Perhaps Diana doesn't know Stephen as well as she thinks.
Finally, let's talk about Bree and Professor Oliver. When they first meet up after their make out session in his office at school - yeah - Oliver tells her that he loves his wife and won't leave her. Um, ok dude. That's some love you've got there. He's very indecisive but ultimately, Bree comes back and they find a place where they can hook up. And sleep together they do.
I don't know. I feel like this whole thing has been a bit rushed. And look, I most definitely do not condone any type of cheating. Though if I was in Bree's shoes, I'd also have a difficult time saying no to Oliver. Actor Tom Ellis is just so charismatic. He's had my heart since his Lucifer days, and it's no different here. But make better choices, guys!
And speaking of relationships, I'm just really not into Lucy and Leo. She hears him out and he has anger management issues he's dealing with. I just don't see the chemistry between them, honestly. But we'll see where this goes I guess. As mentioned, if you honestly just watched a little bit of the beginning of the episode and the last few minutes at the end, you'd be able to know what happened and really didn't miss anything.
That's not what you want in an episode. This one felt a bit, well, boring. Especially compared to the first two. So if you don't have a lot of time but still want to watch the episode, I'd say don't waste your time. Just watch the beginning and end, and you'll be all caught up. Episode grade level: C.
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.