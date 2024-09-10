Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 preview: Stephen and Lucy's toxic relationship continues
It seems that even if Lucy wants to escape Stephen and put their relationship behind her, that toxic man is not going to let her go so easily. As we saw at the end of Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 2 last week, he purposefully transfers to Lucy's class to be a teacher's assistant. All to mess with her. Can someone please punch him in the face already?
It's almost time for a new episode of the series with Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3, "I Can See Right Through Myself" coming out tomorrow, Sept. 11, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. Wednesdays are new release days for the drama. We shared the release based on time zones below:
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 11
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Sept. 11
What is Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 about?
As mentioned above, we were left with the cliffhanger in the second episode that Stephen is now a TA in Lucy's class, despite her making it very clear that she would like him to stay away from her. Of course he didn't listen.
There was also the fact that Bree and Evan are in a really tough spot right now, and she ran into the arms of Professor Oliver with the two making out. Plus, Pippa almost had a scary moment with newbie freshman, Chris, but was saved thanks to Diana. So there's a lot for Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 to unpack, and it looks like the installment will. We shared the official synopsis of the third episode below:
"Stephen baits Lucy as she attempts to rid herself of him once and for all. Wrigley and Pippa finally talk."
If you remember at the end of the first season, it turns out Stephen was behind the wheel the night Macy died and is at fault. Though he lets Wrigley's brother, Drew, take the blame and even goes as far as telling Drew that Wrigley had told Pippa about that night. Lucy also believes that it's Drew's fault and sends a letter to the Dean.
So because of this, Wrigley ends up thinking Pippa sent the letter, Drew and Wrigley fight which caused him to fall and hurt his knee, the couple breaks up, and the football team blames Pippa for her ex-boyfriend hurting his knee. As we've seen in the first two episodes of season 2, Wrigley and Pippa haven't talked since the break up. Well thanks to the synopsis, we know that they'll finally do so.
Finally, the promotional images for Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 also hint at the fact that Bree and Professor Oliver's relationship might secretly progress after their kiss at the end of the second episode. She has a smile on her face while texting someone, and I bet it's Oliver and not Evan. This is a huge plot, especially for Bree's character. How will it all play out?
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.