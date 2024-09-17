Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4 preview: Synopsis, release time, and more
Might Stephen finally leave Lucy alone after the events of episode 3? At least for this upcoming new episode? Because based on the Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4 synopsis, he has a lot on his mind. Let's hope so. We'll get to that in a moment. But right now you might be wondering when and how to tune in!
Tell Me Lies season 2 premieres tomorrow, Sept. 18, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. The episode is titled "Just Stable Children," which I think is an interesting one to describe the students of Baird College that's for sure. New installments are released weekly, and somehow we've actually already gotten to the halfway point of the season as season 2 is 8 episodes long. Check out the release by time zone below:
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 18
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 18
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 18
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Sept. 18
What's to come in the next episode of Tell Me Lies season 2?
The synopsis of the episode, "Just Stable Children," doesn't give much away, but thankfully we've got some promotional images paired with the description to give us a little bit more information. First, let's take a look at the synopsis:
"As the LSAT looms, Stephen's anxiety grows; Wrigley and Evan have a guy's night out."
Hopefully the fact that Stephen has to focus on the LSAT means that he's distracted enough to leave Lucy alone and stop messing with her. And by the looks of it in the episode photos, she's having a great night out with her new man, Leo. And though I don't see the chemistry between the couple, good for her. Plus, I'm guessing Wrigley convinces Evan to go out to get his mind off his breakup with Bree.
And speaking of Bree, the images don't show us any teases of her and Professor Oliver. But I'm assuming that's still going on. Though in one photo, she looks to be having a serious talk with Lucy. Maybe she's coming clean to her friend about what's happening? Is she going to tell anyone? Or is this a secret she'll carry alone forever, even up to the present timeline where she and Evan are about to get married? I'm very curious about all of that.
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu. Be sure to follow along with our episodic reviews of the season each week as well!