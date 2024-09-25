Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5 is mostly frightful, and it's not because it's Halloween (Review)
Every time Lucy gets a small reprieve from the drama that is Stephen DeMarco, something pops up again because of this toxic and lying man. Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5, "Evil, Ornery, Scandalous, and Evil" sees the two go head to head once again in a sort of battle against each other. My goodness! The audacity of this guy. Let's get into the review. SPOILERS BELOW.
First off, I have to start with Lydia. She's kind of annoying. I know she's just trying to be a good friend to Lucy and wants to tell Stephen off at the Halloween party. Lucy's her best friend and has told her everything he's done. And he deserves it too. But when your friend is telling you to stop and not say anything, you should respect that. But Lydia keeps running her mouth.
Stephen's sister Sadie is also visiting Baird College and she's a sweetheart, but unfortunately naive to who her brother really is. Like, girl. You should not have walked up to Lydia and Lucy either. If you think your brother's a good guy, just keep that to yourself. Everyone needs to stay in their lane. She didn't mean to, but Sadie and Lydia caused an escalation to happen between Lucy and Stephen that wouldn't have happened if the two didn't get inovlved.
Lucy is rightfully pissed when she finds out Stephen is saying she was stalking him after their break-up. And when he tries to get between her and Lydia, she sends a very nasty voicemail he left for her right to his sister, Sadie. And the younger girl is not happy, and a bit traumatized, by the way he was speaking to Lucy. It sounded just like their toxic mother. We know where he gets his tendencies from. Though yes, Lucy! Stephen deserves it. And sometimes you just gotta fight back.
Before Lydia leaves, there's a situation she needs to deal with regarding her brother, Chris. A girl at Baird posted a warning to her sororiety that he drugs girls and tries to sleep with them. Of course Lydia doesn't believe this. And look, I get it. She obviously doesn't know he tried doing the same to Pippa and she's going to side with her brother. But this situation is definitely going to come up again in the season.
Finally is Bree and Oliver. I mean, this whole situation is not appropriate at all. Though now we're really starting to see it more. She's not even at the legal age to drink. And when he tells her she doesn't have to shave down there because it looks like she's younger. Um, yeah. Did you forget, dude? She is way younger than you. Duh. This relationship needs to end, yesterday.
Overall, I don't know. Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5 was kind of meh to me. It had some of its more interesting and dramatic moments between Lucy and Stephen, and even the tension with Lucy and Lydia. Plus, I hope the show actually handles the Chris situation thoughtfully because unfortunately these kinds of things can be common and need to be addressed in a thoughtful way. But I'm kind of already over the Bree and Oliver storyline. And, yeah. This episode was boring most of the way through for me. Episode grade level: C.
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.