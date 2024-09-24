Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5 preview: It's Halloween at Baird College
It's clearly time for Halloween at Baird College on the next episode of Tell Me Lies season 2! Holiday episodes are always fun, even if it's a dramatic show like this one. And while the series is a bit early for a spooky installment, it's still the end of September, I can definitely get into the Halloween feels early. No problem! So when can we start tuning in, and what does this week bring?
How to watch the next episode of Tell Me Lies
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5, "Evil, Ornery, Scandalous, and Evil" begins streaming tomorrow, Sept. 24, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. I like the title of the episode, it's very intriguing. I can't believe we've already reached more than the halfway point of the season! After this, there's only three more episodes to go. Time certainly flies when you're having fun. Wondering when you can start watching in your time zone? Check out the release schedule below:
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 18
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 18
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 18
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Sept. 18
If you also need a hand signing up for Hulu, I've got your back. The streaming service has multiple plans and even bundles with other streamers to choose from. Though the easiest way to go if you don't want all of that or Hulu + Live TV is to just choose from their two simplest tiers:
- Hulu (with ads): $7.99/month
- Hulu (no ads): $17.99/month
The good news for you is that while the platform is raising its prices slightly starting Oct. 17, you won't have to worry about that. That's because the Tell Me Lies season 2 finale will be released the day before on Oct. 16! Though I did just want to point out the price increase to $9.99/month With Ads and $18.99/month No Ads just in case.
What's to come in the Hulu series
Based on the synopsis of Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5, both Lucy and Stephen will have visitors stopping by Baird College. Perhaps they're there to celebrate Halloween with them. Stephen's visitor is his sister Sadie, who the last time we saw in season 1 asked for his help to get into boarding school to get out of the troubled home with their mother. Stephen helped her, and in return his mom told him she wouldn't pay for his housing the following year. Check out the description below:
"Lydia and Stephen’s sister, Sadie, both visit campus for Halloween. Lucy and Pippa learn something unsettling. "
I wonder what the "something unsettling" Lucy and Pippa learn is all about. I don't really have any guesses either to be honest. We've got some promotional images to share as well! They look fun with the characters decked out in their Halloween costumes.
Plus, I wonder if Bree and Oliver meeting here means she's skipping the Halloween festivities with her friends. She doesn't appear in any of the images at the party. This would be the perfect opportunity for her to sneak away for a date with him without anyone knowing.
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu. Be sure to follow along with our episodic reviews of the season each week as well!