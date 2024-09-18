Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4 successfully dives into the characters psyches in a compelling way (Review)
We've reached the halfway point of Tell Me Lies season 2. And though nothing huge or really eventful happened, I think it was an interesting episode that got into the psyche of many of the characters. Here's our review of Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4, "Just Stable Children." SPOILERS BELOW.
Let's start with Lucy. The episode really reveals just one of the consequences and the aftermath of being in a toxic relationship with Stephen. When she was with him, Lucy was used to be lied to and making up with angry sex too. That's what she got used to and she's still dealing with that. Coming out of a relationship like that, it will affect your new one. And it definitely does with Leo.
The episode starts off with the two of them in a good place, and being all flirty while playing pool. And they've decided to hold off on sex, which is smart especially for Lucy. When the couple finally decides to take that step, Lucy starts spiraling when Leo goes to use protection because she told him she's on the pill. So does this mean he's sleeping with other girls?
When he says no, he's spending all his time with her, she then thinks he just doesn't have the time to be with other women but he would if he could. And then, as she was used to doing with Stephen, she tries to have angry sex with Leo. He's having none of it and gets rightfully frustrated with the way she's taking things and twisting his words. Again, this is highlighting the negative effect Stephen still has on Lucy, and the consequences of their toxic relationship.
So we definitely can't blame her. But, Lucy and Leo do end up making up after she apologizes, and they take that next step. Leo also reveals how his father's reactions were unpredictable growing up, and we've been getting little insights into what is probably a difficult upbringing for him, though we don't know the details of that yet. Though his anger probably stems from here. As I've said in my reviews since the first episode. I'm sorry, I still don't see the appeal between these two. But I mean if Lucy is happy, I'm happy I guess.
Speaking of reacting a certain way due to a complicated past, the same can be said about Bree. Clearly she's had a tough upbringing, and she let's that take over how she sees other people, how she sees herself, and show also reacts in response. Though she's starting to realize she could probably make herself heard a bit more, and she's starting to gain a bit more confidence thanks to her affair-lover, Professor Oliver.
Bree also tries to suss her teacher Marianne out and sees she's a lovely person. How far is this relationship going to go? A big reveal is that Bree comes clean to Lucy and tells her about her relationship with Oliver. Lucy doesn't judge, and she probably feels bad because, well, she's the one who slept with Evan. She's partially to blame for their break up. So...
What's interesting to me is that Oliver once again reminds Bree she can't tell anyone about their affair. And, you know. The Hulu series is called Tell Me Lies after all. So of course she tells him she hasn't. Though she'd confided in Lucy at this point. When characters say something multiple times, you know it's going to backfire and come back again. There''s definitely going to be some consequences here in the future.
Finally, we get into the psyche of a narcissistic Stephen a little bit. And perhaps his conscience is starting to catch up to him. Or it could just be the LSATs. Who knows with this man? In one of their classes, he and Diana's professor asks them to think about the worst thing they've done. And of course Macy and the car crash are what come to his mind. Though he doesn't admit to himself. But it's written all over his face.
And for most of Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4, Stephen is stressing about the exam that will determine his future. This leads to a panic attack after he and Diana take the test. At the hospital, it's revealed he has a fractured rib that could have been broken initially and he didn't know it. This can be caused by a large impact, like a car crash for example.
That definitely catches Diana's attention and she starts to suspect what Lucy told her in the third episode to be true about Stephen's relationship with Macy and how he left her in the car the night they crashed and she died. Diana snoops through her boyfriend's computer and finds images of Macy. And what does she decide to do? Delete them!
I was yelling at my screen, no!! This was a bad move, girl. I'm sorry but this guy does not deserve protecting. And now there's evidence that can be used against him wiped away. Oh, Diana. What an interesting twist! Overall, I enjoyed Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4 as it got into the psyche of the characters, which effects the decisions they make. And some of these decisions will have consequences in future episodes, I'm sure. Episode grade level: B.
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.