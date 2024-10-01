Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 6 preview: Get ready for a tense Thanksgiving
Tell Me Lies season 2 is bringing us another holiday episode. Last week it was Halloween, and this time around Thanksgiving is coming early to our screens with the group of friends all gathered at Evan's to come together and be thankful. The question is whether the friends are going to be thankful for each other because it seems like everyone is gathering based on the synopsis and promotional images.
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 6, "Give Me Something That I Need," premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. That's a late night for those on the east coast and in the Midwest, the release time being 3 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. CT, respectively. Check out the release times below:
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 2
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Oct. 2
What is the next episode of Tell Me Lies season 2 about?
As mentioned above, we know that it's Thanksgiving at Baird College thanks to the synopsis shared by Hulu. It's not long, but it gives us a hint at what's to come. Check it out below:
"When a snowed-in campus forces everyone to Evan's for Thanksgiving, tensions run high."
I mean, it's definitely not surprising that tensions are going to run high with everyone there. And when I say everyone, I mean everyone. Thanks to the first-look images from the new Tell Me Lies season 2 episode, we know that Lucy, Leo, Pippa, Wrigley, Bree, Stephen, Diana, and Evan's new girlfriend not girlfriend, Molly. Yup.
Though I'm sure it's not going to be all doom and gloom. Clearly the friends are going to have a good time together as well. Hopefully that sticks around more than the tension. Perhaps they'll play some games or just have fun chatting and drinking. Though if we know anything about this drama, it's that the good and lighthearted moments don't last long.
I know it's going to get awkward pretty quickly, especially with Evan and Bree as well as Stephen and Lucy. That man is bound to say something stupid that will get on her nerves and cause tension. I wouldn't be surprised. Not only that, but in the 2015 timeline it's finally time for Bree and Evan's wedding! How much of it will we see in this episode? We'll find out soon. In the meantime, check out the photos below!
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu. Be sure to follow along with our episodic reviews of the season each week as well!