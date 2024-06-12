The Boys season 4 episode 1-3 preview, date, time, and what to expect
By Bryce Olin
The Boys season 4 is officially here! No more waiting. No more wondering. It's time to watch the first three -- yes, that's correct! -- episodes of The Boys season 4. Prime Video is rolling out the super-sized season premiere of The Boys season 4 on Thursday, June 13.
Heading into the season, there's a lot to talk about, especially considering it's been so long since season 3, which premiered on June 3, 2022. So, it's been about two years in between seasons. Don't worry, though, we shared what happened at the end of season 3 and what to expect in The Boys season 4.
What time is The Boys season 4 episode 1-3 on Prime Video?
The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be released at 12:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 13. You can watch all three episodes on Prime Video. New episodes of the season should also be released at that time each Thursday through the season finale.
There's a little bit of confusion about what time The Boys season 4 episodes will be available. In the past, like with new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty last summer, Prime Video released new episodes of Amazon original shows at 12:00 a.m. GMT on the scheduled date, which was actually 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT the day before the release date.
The Boys season 4 episode 4 will be released on Prime Video on Thursday, June 20. Assuming Prime Video sticks to the release schedule, you'll be able to watch the new episode starting at noon ET on June 20. We'll share more information if Prime Video changes plans and drops the episodes early.
Episode 1-3 episode titles
We shared the list of episode titles for the first three episodes of The Boys season 4:
- Episode 1: "Department of Dirty Tricks"
- Episode 2: "Life Among Septics"
- Episode 3: "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying"
Season 3 ending, explained
Our team at Show Snob has a great recap of things to remember from season 3. If you need a refresher before season 4, check it out! We also shared some main points!
At the end of season 3, there are some major things that happen. After teaming up with Soldier Boy and taking TEMP V to kill Homelander, Butcher flipped mid-fight to save Homelander because of Ryan, his son. Soldier Boy was not killed after Queen Maeve sacrificed herself to save the people of New York City. Don't worry, she lived, but Soldier Boy was taken into custody and sent back to the cryo chamber by Grace Mallory and the CIA.
After that, it's revealed that Butcher, from the TEMP V, is dying and has only a finite amount of time left, unless they're able to cure him.
As the social war heats up and those in power try to hold Homelander accountable, he kills a man who throws a water bottle at Ryan during a protest, which seems to only embolden Homelander and his supporters.
Most importantly, as we learn in Gen V season 1, Victoria Neuman is on the campaign trail and leaving chaos in her wake. If she wins the Vice Presidency under Robert Singer, a Supe will be one place away from controlling the country. Oh, and she secured the virus created at Godolkin that has the ability to kill Supes.
What to expect in season 4's first three episodes
We shared the new synopsis for The Boys season 4, via Prime Video:
"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."
We're expecting the beginning of season 4 to set the stage for the rest of the season. Will they focus on the Presidential Election? Will they focus on Homelander's trial? Those are two key areas to watch.
We also have Annie January shedding the Starlight suit. She's no longer a part of Vought; she's one of the Boys working to stop Homelander and Vought, and now, she's a social icon, thanks to her taking a stand against Homelander and Vought in season 3.
There are two new Supes joining the Seven in season 4, as well, including Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry). They are sure to shake up the balance as they round out the rest of the team.
That's what we know about the first three episodes of The Boys season 4 so far! Watch all three episodes on Thursday, June 13.