The Hysteria! on Peacock trailer is giving off a darker Stranger Things vibe
I don't know if it's just because I'm really missing the show or there's more to it, but watching the Hysteria! on Peacock trailer is just giving me Stranger Things vibes and I'm so here for it. And though the Netflix series is already dark, this one looks to be even darker. So I think that if you're a fellow Stranger Things fan like me, you'll want to check out Hysteria! too!
The new horror thriller premieres Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 with all 8 episodes on Peacock. That's right, it's going to be a binge-watch. I personally think these episodes should have had more of a weekly release instead. But, that's what the streamer wants I guess. We shared the trailer below:
Do you see what I mean? Just the sets and being in the '80s time period is giving off Stranger Things, for sure. The two shows have a very similar look to them. There's also Bruce Campbell as Police Chief Dandridge at the center of the story trying to figure out what's going on like Hopper was in season 1. Then you've got Julie Bowen's Linda Campbell who is giving off Karen Wheeler vibes. Though it looks like Linda is going to be more in on whatever is going on.
Hysteria! features more music and a group of friends that are older than when the Stranger Things kids started out. But again, very similar themes here. Though instead of demogorgons and Vecna, the characters in the Peacock series might be dealing with Satan and the devil. Check out the official synopsis below:
"When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them."
With Stranger Things season 5 currently filming and not arriving until sometime in 2025, we definitely need some other shows to fill our time. And I think Hysteria! is one of the ones we're going to enjoy. The series also stars Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezli Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti, and Jessica Treska.
Hysteria! premieres Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 with all 8 episodes on Peacock.