The Perfect Couple episode 3 review: The Winburys are anything but the perfect family
It's time to review the third episode of The Perfect Couple, ironically titled "The Perfect Family," on Netflix. Right off the bat we could see that this was one dysfunctional family. But in episode 3, it's really proven, oh my goodness. Here's what I thought about the episode. SPOILERS BELOW.
I want to first begin with Amelia. Look. As a central character, she's not that bad. But she is kind of annoying and a repetitive sort of character. Like, girl. If I was in your place, I'd try to be a good sleuther and try to figure things out. Don't just go out blurting questions like 'why do you make people sign NDAs, and what happened to Mae Pratt?" Be a bit more subtle so you can actually figure things out.
It always annoys me when the central and "moral" main character does this, and it's no different with Amelia. Sorry. Family dinner scenes around the table can either be heartwarming or hilariously disastrous, and the one in "The Perfect Family" was definitely the latter. Tom just does not care and is unhinged, answering Amelia's question about Mae Pratt. I mean, honestly Tag. Does he just sleep with everyone?
My dislike for Benji continues and he's acting very sus. I'm interested to know why he has so many pictures of Merritt and why he was calling her multiple times. Is it because he secretly liked her or is there another explanation? Based on those voicemails, perhaps Benji knew about Tag and Merrit's affair. I don' know.
When it comes to Greer, look she's not perfect. But clearly she's holding this family together in more ways than one. Not only is she tolerating Tag's multiple cheating over the years, she's the one helping to pay for everything because the Winbury money is in a trust. That's why she releases 1-2 books a year. What a true hustler, and I'll be real. I get why she's controlling. No one is appreciative and she's the one keeping everyone afloat.
At the end, we're left with the cliffhanger that Will freaks out and goes on the boat despite the dangerous weather. And once again, Chole gets roped into it. Will just needs to chill on all levels, though. He was hiding the gold bracelet this whole time and his blood and prints were also found near the crime scene. Though this is what murder mysteries do. I don't think it's Will who killed Merritt because the show is trying to throw us off. They wouldn't reveal the true killer until the end. If you've watched enough of these like I have, you start to get the pattern. Trust me.
I know the series is playing events and reveals out over six episodes, so not everything can be revealed as we're now halfway through the season. I just feel like things are unraveling a bit too slow though. We keep seeing or talking about the same things we already know for the majority of the episode, and then have one or two new reveals.
Other than that dysfunctional family dinner scene, The Perfect Couple episode 3 was alright to me. Episode grade level: B.
