The Perfect Couple episode 4 recap: Romance is dead
By Sandy C.
Spoilers ahead for The Perfect Couple episode 4.
Amelia wastes no time taking Meritt's bracelet she found in Will’s belongings to the police. After watching episode 3, Will became our top suspect. He is troubled and may have killed Meritt out of anger. At the same time, Will seems to be the only kind member of his family. For now, let’s put a pin on Will and recap the main events from The Perfect Couple episode 4.
Not caught up on The Perfect Couple? Not a problem.
Shooter and Amelia meet in the Winbury’s private plane. Benji is late so it’s only the two of them traveling. Right away, the attraction is obvious. Tsk tsk, Amelia! Here we thought you were nothing but innocent. But cheating on Benji with his best friend? Well, I guess it's not the worst thing. Having an affair with your best friend's soon-to-be father-in-law is worse, if you ask me. But still!
Part of me can’t really blame Amelia too much. Shooter by far has more personality than Benji. We also later learn that Amelia actually met Shooter three years ago. It was a brief encounter, but a sweet one. This doesn’t make things right, but I'm just saying! Either way, Benji walks in and catches his fiance and best friend embracing.
Going back to Will. It turns out he really is innocent. What did I tell ya? He’s kind! Will tells Chief Carter that he overheard Meritt and his dad talking about the pregnancy and Will tried to help her. Will told Meritt that he could give her money to help with the baby as soon as he gets his trust fund, which will happen once Will turns 18 (he’s 17 at the time).
If not Tag or Greer, then who?
What a toxic, complicated relationship! Greer talks to Meritt to let her know that she’s aware of her affair with Tag. Greer tells Meritt that she is the first of many and she will eventually find someone of her own. But when Meritt turns down a drink, Greer knows that this is not like other cases. Meritt is pregnant.
Greer hands over the receipt to the bracelet Tag bought for Meritt. She tells Chief Carter that she really does want the person responsible for Meritt's death to be found. Does this eliminate Greer from out list of suspects? Maybe? What about Tag? He seems so calm about things. But if it wasn't Tag or Greer, then who?
