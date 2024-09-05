The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 recap and review

Season 2 episode 4 . Rings of Power season 2 Episode 4 . B. The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 is another good episode of the season. Is it the best we’ve seen? Not by far! The story is a little too bloated and overcomplicated. We’re missing major storylines for multiple episodes. But, we’re also seeing some really things, too. Tom Bombadil! Ents! Barrow-wights! Galadriel taking on a whole legion of orcs. .