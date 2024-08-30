The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 release date, time, and preview
By Bryce Olin
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially back on Prime Video! The first three episodes of The Rings of Power season 2 were released on Prime Video on Thursday, Aug. 29, nearly two years after the first season premiered.
It's been a long wait, but the story picks up right where left off. After watching the first three episodes of the season, it's clear that Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is making his big move!
When is The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 on Prime Video?
You don't have to wait too long to watch The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4, but it's going to feel like a long time after getting three episodes this week.
The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 is coming to Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 5. You can watch the new episode starting at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. That's when the first three episodes of the season dropped and the time they'll be dropping all season long.
What's even more interesting is that, after episode 4, we'll be halfway through the second season of The Rings of Power. From here on out, Prime Video is releasing one episode per week through the season finale on Oct. 3. It's officially full steam ahead to the season 2 finale!
The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 preview
After the third episode of The Rings of Power season 2, there's a teaser for the fourth episode! It looks like, based on the trailer, we'll be staying in the forest around Pelargir with Arondir, Theo, and Isildur.
The preview opens with a forest that Isildur traveled into to steal back Berek. It's demolished by something big. It's Ents! I'm calling it now, and no, I haven't actually seen episode 4 yet! Then, we see Theo. He appears to have been taken captive by the Men who he distracted while Isildur stole his horse back.
"There are nameless things in the deep places of this world," someone says. In the next clip, Isildur's friend is nearly killed by a giant insect-looking monster! "Something has awoken them," another says.
Galadriel replies, "No. Someone. This is the work of Sauron. Awakening evil. Stirring up darkness and malice."
We see clips of orcs gathering, drums beating, the Elves marching to battle, someone slicing through a Barrow-wight, and the Dark Wizard.
Then, the moment we've all been waiting for finally arrives. Tom Bombadil, played by Rory Kinnear, is going to make an appearance in The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4. He tells the Stranger, "There will be no end to burnin', till all Middle-earth is ashes." He teases more brutal things to come!
Finally, Galadriel, Elrond, and the party that set out to stop Sauron is ambushed by someone or something. We don't know what, but Galadriel tells them all to "prepare themselves" while they're surrounded in the dark.
I don't know, but this looks like it has the makings of the best episode yet!
What to expect in The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4
It's hard to say where the story is going in The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4. We've seen so much ground covered in some areas of Middle-earth. With others, we've barely scratched the surface.
So, we know that Elrond and Galadriel are about to discover that not all is well in Eregion if they are not to sidetracked by whatever threatened them in the episode 4 preview. Beyond that, the Stranger is about to meet Tom Bombadil. Hopefully, my guy has some answers for us about the Stranger's identity. The Stranger just needs a push in the right direction to get his powers, but I can't imagine that Dark Wizard is super stoked with how his minions failed to capture the Stranger earlier this season.
After not seeing them for the season 1 finale or the first two episodes of season 2, it appears the story has shifted to Isildur, Theo, and Arondir's journey in the Southlands. We know Adar is continuing to build up his forces in Mordor, and war is coming. We might start to see some of those battles taking place in episode 4, but I would guess those will start in episode 5 or episode 6 at this point.
We also know that the Dwarves are about to be or have been given rings of power of their own. We know those rings will give them hope and solve some of their problems in the short term, but in the long term, it will be the cause of their doom.
That's where we're headed in The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4! Watch the new episode on Thursday, Sept. 5!