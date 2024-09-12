The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5 recap and review

RoP S2E5. C+. The Rings of Power season 2 episode is one of the slower episodes of the season so far. At this point, it’s just starting to feel a little stale. We know there’s more action on the horizon. The performances are brilliant, especially Charlie Vickers and Charles Edwards. They make any scene entertaining, but is it enough to keep people hooked? That’s the big question.. . Season 2 Episode 5