The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5 recap and review
By Bryce Olin
We’re officially more than halfway through The Rings of Power season 2. Following the events of “Eldest,” the fourth episode of the season, which saw Galadriel captured by Adar and his orcs, The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5 revisits that storyline and spins the story in a new direction.
But, first, we must check back in with our good friends in Eregion, Numenor, and Khazad-dûm. Unfortunately, this one of the weaker episodes of the season, to me. There are several very important moments, but the lack of action, missing characters, and sheer scope of this story has dragged the momentum to a halt.
King Durin III begins to be corrupted by the rings of power
Despite Prince Durin’s apprehension, King Durin accepts the ring from Celebrimbor. He uses the ring and its power to find the sun, basically. Prince Durin tries to stop his father, but the King takes the axe himself and digs, threatening to bring down the whole side of the mountain. After minutes of digging, he smashes a hole in the side of the mountain, allowing the sun into Khazad-dûm.
King Durin orders the works to use their axes on various walls throughout the mountain. Eventually, they cleave enough holes in the side of the mountain to allow the sun that they need to grow crops, warm their homes, and everything else. It’s a new day in the mountain city, but Disa and the Stone Singers are feeling worried that this isn’t the way. In the past, it was their job, and now it’s been replaced by the King and his ring.
As the lives of the dwarves return to some normality, Disa stumbles into a dark cave. She doesn’t know where she is, which is odd for a Stone Singer. She tries to sing to find her place in the mountain, but something horrible answers in response. She hears something lurking below the mountain.
King Durin offers the rings to the rest of the Dwarf Lords in exchange for half of their riches. Shortly after, Prince Durin bursts into the King’s chamber and tell him of an ancient evil beneath the mines, but King Durin ignores him.
Later, Durin tries again to talk his father out of using the rings, but it doesn’t work. After their argument, Disa makes Prince Durin agree that he’ll never wear the rings of power given to the dwarves. He swears that he’ll never wear them.
Annatar convinces Celebrimbor to start making the nine rings for the Kings of Men
After the Doors of Durin are gifted to Celebrimbor in honor of him making the rings for the dwarves, Celebrimbor and Annatar celebrate with the other workers of the forge. Annatar is unsettled, though. He begins to manipulate Celebrimbor to create nine rings, thrice the number given to the Elves, for the Kings of Men.
Initially, Celebrimbor turns him down. He distrusts the Men who these rings would be given, but Annatar claims that he will make the rings himself.
Later, Celebrimbor begins forging the nine rings for the Kings of Men. One of the rings accidentally ends up on the finger of Celebrimbor’s assistant, Mirdania, who speaks of a shadow world where she sees something or someone tall with the skin of fire. Is it Sauron? Is it Morgoth? She becomes invisible while wearing the ring and panics. Annatar added more mithril to the alloy, which allegedly caused this, but we all know what’s going on here.
Suddenly, Prince Durin arrives to speak with Celebrimbor about his father and his behavior. Prince Durin asks if Annatar is doing something to the rings to cause them to change his father.
Annatar uses his opportunity to manipulate those working for Celebrimbor. Annatar tells Mirdania that she saw Celebrimbor, his true form after the forging of the rings has taken so much from him. He also tells her that she looks like Galadriel, which seems to make her quite happy.
Later, Celebrimbor questions Annatar about altering the Dwarven rings. Annatar says that they both did, together, which shocks Celebrimbor, but he knows it’s true. Celebrimbor brought deceit into the rings when he lied about making them to Gil-galad. Annatar says that Celebrimbor must ask forgiveness from Gil-galad or delve deeper into the craft to fix these rings.
Celembrimbor announces to his team that he must atone for their mistakes by completing the nine rings for Men. They must make up for the mistakes that were made with the rings for the elves and dwarves. They are starting over to make them perfect, and they begin immediately.
Kemen kills Valandil
In Numenor, things are not going well after Miriel’s coronation went all wrong. Pharazon is in line for the throne now, and Miriel is cool with it.
She asks Elendil what he saw when he touched the Palantir. He said that he saw Isildur, alive in Middle-earth, but he doesn’t know where. She says that she saw a horrible vision in the Palantir, but perhaps, now that Pharazon is going to rule, things have changed for the better.
Later, Elendil and Valandil are praying at a shrine when Pharazon’s son, Kemen, shows up with guards. Kemen smashes the relic, and Elendil punches him in the face. When the King’s guards seize Elendil, Valandil steps in and starts fighting with Kemen. He gains the upper hand in the fight, and he almost kills Kemen until Elendil stops him.
As Valandil walks away, Kemen hops up and stabs Valandil through the heart, killing him. The guards arrest Elendil for starting the fight.
Gil-galad refuses to send troops for Mordor or Eregion
Celebrimbor writes to Gil-galad. He lies and claims that they are done working on the rings, as requested, but Gil-galad knows that he is lying. He knows that Sauron has influenced him somehow, and he foresees certain events. Gil-galad refuses to send the troops to Eregion or Mordor when Elrond shows up in Lindon.
Adar offers Galadriel a truce
As Adar and his orcs get closer to Eregion, it’s revealed that they are holding Galadriel captive. When they let her go, she pulls her knife on Adar. Instead of killing her immediately, Adar offers to work together to defeat a common enemy.
And, that’s The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5! Now, we wait for The Rings of Power season 2 episode 6 on Sept. 19!