Only Murders in the Building, Umbrella Academy, and the 4 best shows still coming in summer 2024
The summer is halfway through, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to watch. The rest of July and all of August are packed with some excellent shows. Whether you want crime, time travel, or something in between, you’re covered.
We’re covering the various streaming platforms and premium cable networks in this post. There’s something for the comedy lovers and something for those who prefer a little drama in their lives. And yes, there may be a musical number thrown in. Here's 6 shows still coming in summer 2024 to look forward to!
Snowpiercer
It’s the summer of fourth seasons. The first show on the list to watch is Snowpiercer. The fourth and final season finally arrives. And I say “finally” because this show has seen a change of streamers and it looked like we wouldn’t get it at one point.
Snowpiercer season 4 picks up with Melanie and Layton’s followers now separated. Melanie is taking her group around on the Eternal Engine, looking for ways to keep the train going to sustain life. Layton is taking his group to New Eden to start a new life on Earth now that it’s starting to warm up. Of course, there are various threats each will need to face.
Snowpiercer season 4 premieres on Sunday, July 21, 2024 on AMC and AMC+.
The Decameron
Next up is a Netflix on the list. If you love the likes of The Great and My Lady Jane, then The Decramon is going to be the next show to check out. Set in 1348 during the time of The Black Death in Italy, this series brings humor to a dark time.
It has a standout comedic cast, which includes Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds and The Flight Attendant’s Zosia Mamet, and it brings to life some great source material. The idea is to entertain with these nobles fleeing Florence to the countryside in the hope of surviving The Black Death.
The Decameron drops on Netflix on Thursday, July 25.
The Change
How about a comedy series? BritBox brings the first season of The Change, a six-part comedy drama series that puts the focus on life during and after menopause. Bridget Christie plays Linda, a 50-year-old menopausal mother of two who goes through an existential crisis. She decides to leave her family and head to her rural roots in the Forest of Dean.
We hear all about the men who go through midlife crises, but what about the women? Linda realizes that she lost her identity for so long, and now she has a chance to reclaim it with trees and pigs. Yes, pigs.
The Change drops in full on Thursday, Aug. 1 on BritBox.
The Umbrella Academy
Netflix is bringing the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. It’s time for one last apocalypse, and maybe on last trip through time. This time it looks like Ben is the one to cause the apocalypse, and everyone will need to remember how he died in the original timeline to help solve the problem.
The third season finished with the Hargreeves siblings no longer having their abilities. Yet, the trailer for the final season shows them with their powers back. How does that happen? That’s what we’ll get to see as the season begins.
The Umbrella Academy season 4 drops in full on Thursday, Aug. 8 on Netflix.
Only Murders in the Building
Let’s start with Hulu’s addition in August. Get ready for Only Murders in the Building season 4. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have another crime to solve, and another season of their podcast to record. This one is a little personal. We found out at the end of season 3 that someone is after Charles, and they killed his body double instead.
That’s not all! This season takes them to Hollywood. Their podcast is being turned into a movie, and they’re all heading to the West Coast to meet the people playing them. There are sure to be plenty of antics once again.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 27 on Hulu.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2
Prime Video has some excellent shows arriving throughout the rest of the summer. The one that stands out the most is The Lord of the Rings series. The Rings of Power season 2 premieres, with more of the Middle-earth lore being explored.
Sauron has returned, although cast out by Galadriel. He will need to rely on his own wit to rebuild his strength. If he can create the Rings of Power, he’ll be able to bend everyone in Middle-earth to his will. Friendships are strained and kingdoms will start to fracture. Is there any hope?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premieres on Thursday, Aug. 29 on Prime Video. Now, you just need to decide what you’re going to watch in summer 2024!