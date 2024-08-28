There's 25 new and returning shows coming to streaming in September 2024!
HBO/Max
- My Brilliant Friend season 4 - Sept. 4
- The Penguin - Sept. 19
DC fans, get ready! The Penguin starring Colin Farrell is finally coming in September 2024! Get ready for the show, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. Only the first episode will be release that day. And make sure to pay attention! After that, the new streaming release date will be Sundays. So episode 2 will come out on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the same release time. There's a total of 8 episodes.
This one is a treat as we get a closer look at how Oz Cobb, aka the Penguin, rose to power in the criminal underworld of Gotham City. I can't wait! I love shows that provide more backstory into characters we already know.
FX/Hulu
- English Teacher - Sept. 2
- Tell Me Lies season 2- Sept. 4
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives - Sept. 6
- The Old Man season 2 - Sept. 12
- How to Die Alone - Sept. 13
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez - Sept. 17
There's a lot coming to FX and Hulu in September, though it's definitely Tell Me Lies season 2 we're most excited about! The second season starts off with Lucy and Stephen going back to college, "at odds after their breakup and trapped in a new version of their volatile dynamic," per the synopsis.
Of course there's going to be plenty of drama and revelations between the two, as well as within the friend group itself as well. The first two episodes premiere Wednesday, Sept. 4, followed by one new episode of the 8-episode season weekly until the finale on Oct. 16. I'm most looking forward to Tom Ellis' addition to the cast!
Apple TV+
- Slow Horses season 4 - Sept. 4
- La Maison - Sept. 20
- Midnight Family - Sept. 25
Slow Horses on Apple TV+ is one of the best shows on the streamer, and one of our favorites for sure! I love the mix of mystery and comedy the series brings, it really makes it stand out. Slow Horses season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 with the first episode. Going forward, one new installment will drop weekly until the finale on Oct. 9. There's a total of 6 episodes. Check out the synopsis of the fourth season below:
"“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House."
Prime Video
- The Money Game - Sept. 10
- A Very Royal Scandal - Sept. 19
Unfortunately Prime Video doesn't have many new shows or seasons coming our way this month. Thankfully there's plenty of other streamers to choose from. But, that doesn't mean there's absolutely nothing to watch. If you like real-life drama and stories, then you'll want to check out A Very Royal Scandal. The 3-episode series focuses on the groundbreaking interview between Prince Andrew and reporter Emily Maitlis where it was revealed he's involved with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. All three episodes drop Thursday, Sept. 19.
Peacock
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist - Sept. 5
- Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark (comedy special) - Sept. 12
We're going back to the '70s in Peacock's new drama series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. On the night of Muhammad Ali's "historic 1970 comeback fight," this changed the boxer's life as well as allowed Atlanta to change into "the Black Mecca," per the synopsis. An afterparty hosted by Chicken Man turns into the "most brazen criminal underworld heist" in the city's history. Is he the one behind it? Will he be able to clear his name?
The first three episodes will be released on premiere day - Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Be sure to then tune in to the 8-episode season with one new episode each week until the finale. The series stars Kevin Hart, Tarji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard.
Paramount+
- Tulsa King season 2 - Sept. 13
- Frasier season 2 - Sept. 19
And, we're almost back with Frasier season 2 and we can't wait! This season is going to provide a throwback to the fans of the original series as the titular character returns "to his radio roots at KACL" in an episode set in Seattle, per the synopsis. Isn't that just so exciting!? Frasier season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 19 with the first two episodes followed by one new installment dropping weekly.
Netflix
- Outlast season 2 - Sept. 4
- The Perfect Couple - Sept. 5
- The Circle season 7 - Sept. 11
- Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 - Sept. 12
Netflix has some great dramas lined up for September, and we're definitely looking forward to them all. Though if you're in the mood for a reality series with a fun twist, then The Circle season 7 is definitely what you should add to your watch list. Get ready for this competition series! The seventh season will feature a new setting and new twists, per Netflix. We shared the release scheudle of the 13-episode season below:
- Week 1 (Wednesday, September 11): Episodes 1-4
- Week 2 (Wednesday, September 18) Episodes 5-8
- Week 3 (Wednesday, September 25): Episodes 9-12
- Week 4 (Wednesday, October 2): Finale Episode
Bonus
- Agatha All Along - Sept. 18 on Disney+
- Power Book II: Ghost - Sept. 6 on Starz
- Three Women - Sept. 13on Starz
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol season 2 - Sept. 29 on AMC