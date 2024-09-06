There's no episode 9 of The Serpent Queen season 2 tonight
Last week, The Serpent Queen season 2 episode was bloody and crazy in the best way possible if that's the way to phrase it. Of course we don't condone doing anything like that, here. It was a complete massacre. And there were a lot of innoccent people who were murdered. But when it comes to others like Edith and the Bourbon brothers, they got what they deserved. At least that's what I think. And the Guises locked up? Yes.
Catherine de' Medici really put the serpent in serpent queen with her intricate plan, and it went off without a hitch. At least, that's what she thinks right now. It turns out both Louis and Antoine Bourbon are still alive. I love their dynamic though and would have been sad to see them go. So even though they kind of deserve it, I will say I'm happy that they'll still be around if The Serpent Queen season 3 does end up happening. Starz has not shared the fate of the series just yet.
And while the episode last week was an even number, episode 8, you might have been confused and thought that there would be at least 10 episodes in the second season. But, nope. That was the finale. And so, there's no episode 9 of The Serpent Queen season 2 tonight, or at all. The second installment was only eight episodes, the same as the first season.
Again, this isn't a super complicated matter, but it does get a bit confusing with the streaming schedules and season orders. So if you were hoping there would be more of the period drama tonight, unfortunately that was the season finale last week. To see the aftermath of the craziness, we'll have to wait for a potential third season for that.
I've already previously explained why I think The Serpent Queen season 3 should happen. There's so many directions the story can still go, and I'm most intrigued by the potential of seeing Anjou as the King of France. He does not have a good head on his shoulders, though he's listening to Catherine now. So I think that dynamic could be interesting to explore. Hopefully Starz shares an update soon! Do you want to see a third season?
The Serpent Queen seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Starz.