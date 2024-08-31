The Serpent Queen season 2 finale is frightfully exciting, but still gets a B (Review of episode 8)
I thought it was interesting that The Serpent Queen season 2 finale's explosive - and murderous - events were based on the real-life St. Bartholomew's Day Massacre. These characters are loosely based on real-life figures and historical events after all. I think everything came to a head nicely, though overall with the season there's some plot points that didn't work for me. Here's our review of The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 8, "All Saints Day." SPOILERS BELOW.
I actually felt really bad for Princess Margot in this episode. She's being forced into a loveless marriage, which you know was very common for the era. But, still. As a character and young woman, you can definitely feel for her. But despite her efforts, including sleeping with Francois de Guise, the marriage does happen. And with the way things have played out in the episode, I feel like there's a good chance that Henry and Margot are going to make a strong team on their own. I'm kind of nervous about what might happen to Catherine with these two united and vengeful.
Speaking of Catherine. Wow, oh wow did she have a very well thought out plan! To finally get rid of Edith, she slits her throat at the festivities celebrating Henry and Margot's union. Did we really think the serpent queen was going to hand over all the power to the Protestant leader? No is definitely the answer to that! Anjou and a group of his friends barge in and start killing everybody. And eventually when it's all over in the castle, Catherine is able to convince King Charles that the Protestant followers also need to be killed or they'll come looking for revenge. And, he does so.
So a few thoughts here. I think this whole blood bath plot point was really interesting, quite the turn for Catherine's character after trying to keep the peace the whole season, and provided a frightfully exciting feel to The Serpent Queen season 2 finale. Now when it comes to certain characters, I don't feel as positive towards them.
Even though Catherine switches pretty quickly, I feel like her journey to ultimately making this decision was fleshed out nicely and gradually throughout the season. Now when it comes to Charles for example, he turned on Margot quickly and did the same when he made the decision to go ahead and kill the Protestant followers. It just didn't add up to where his character has been in the second season.
Then there's Anjou as well. He's been at odds with his mother since the very start. Then all of a sudden in episode 7 last week she sort of makes amends with him, and now he's ready to kill for her and basically do whatever she wants him to? I don't know. This shift in his character and motives needed to be fleshed out and built to a bit more, I think. It was a bit jarring as he didn't really have any solid motives for his actions.
Even Charles is like, you want me to marry Queen Elizabeth. Ok. Oh, wait actually CeCe of Austria. That's fine. His character was all over the place. It's clear that any decisions these characters made, it was to fit the nees of the story instead of focusing on any character development if that makes sense.
Then there's Rahima who was frankly boring in The Serpent Queen season 2. She's pregnant? Great. Do I care? Nope. Not really. The story and show could have gone on successfully without her there this time around. The character was much more interesting and compelling in the first season. Rahima's character lost my interest this time around, unfortunately.
Even still with some of these elements that weren't as strong, I think The Serpent Queen season 2 finale managed to provide a shocker and to us viewers and kept me glued to the screen and entertained. What did you think? Episode grade level: B.
