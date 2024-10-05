There's too much telling instead of showing in Three Women episode 4, "maggie" (Review)
It's a new week, which means a new episode of Three Women on Starz. This time around we're focusing on Maggie's story in Three Women episode 4, "maggie." This gal is finally speaking up about what's happened to her between herself and her English high school teacher, Aaron. Let's get into the review. SPOILERS BELOW.
I think it was interesting to establish that this wasn't the first time Maggie was drawn to an older man. When she was 16 years old visiting her sister in Hawaii, she meets a 31-year-old guy. The two have a summer romance of sorts and their relationship is physical. This was the turning point in how Aaron was able to reach out and kind of bring Maggie in as he pretended to be a sort of support system for her when word got out at school about her relationship with this much older man.
I get it. As Maggie says in the episode, Hawaii is how it all began and how Aaron found a vulnerable spot to target. Though I do feel like there was a bit too much time in the episode spent in Hawaii and those flashbacks. I was expecting more of her and Aaron. This episode focused on Maggie finally telling her parents what happened and going to the police. But I felt like there was way too much exposition and telling rather than showing at times. Also, Maggie girl. What were you thinking sleeping with a 31-year-old?
Though the show does do a good job of establishing how Aaron was able to maniuplate her. And this man was ridiculous in his "patience" to reel her in. He spent years trying to get close to Maggie. Honestly, ew dude. He's such a horrible person. It started in her freshman year where they'd talk about her life and struggles, and it got physical senior year of high school. So he really took his time in trying to establish her trust. And unfortunately, she falls for it.
We're not even halfway through the season, as Three Women is 10 episodes long. So I'm sure we're going to see more. It was nice that Maggie's episode ended on a sort of lighter note. Even though the whole community now knows what happened, the files have been charged, and there's likely a trial coming up, Maggie is happy and feels ready to move on. Even wanting to go back to school to become a social worker. Which is great!
But again, I think we definitely got the idea. But for what was teased in terms of her story, I guess I was expecting to see a bit more of the relationship between Maggie and Aaron and how he was able to manipulate her. Again, Three Women episode 4 was much more telling than showing. And that took me out of the story sometimes, which is a shame. Episode grade level: C.
