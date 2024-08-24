There’s plenty to stream this weekend! Here are 4 great options (Aug. 23-25)
By Sandy C.
Even though the weekend of Aug. 23-25 may not be as packed with new shows as we are used to seeing, there’s still plenty to watch! After all, wouldn’t you agree that it is quality over quantity? Below we are highlighting four great shows you can stream this weekend, followed by our top two picks.
What’s new this weekend? For your viewing pleasure, we have included a good mix of new debuts and shows you may have missed from earlier this week. Check them out!
- Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, watch it on HBO this Saturday, Aug. 24
- Industry season 3 episode 3, stream on HBO/Max this Sunday, Aug. 25
- Reasonable Doubt season 2 debut, now streaming on Hulu
- Pachinko season 2 debut, now streaming on Apple TV+
Did we miss any other great shows that premiered this weekend or dropped earlier this week? Share with us if so! Now, which of these four shows are you the most excited to watch? Let’s break down more details.
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1
Western dramas are all the rage these days and Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is no exception! It premiered in select theaters earlier this month and is now getting its premium cable/streaming debut! You can watch it on HBO tonight, Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Be ready to dedicate some time to this adventure, though! Its runtime is over three hours long. Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is rated R for nudity, sexuality, and violence. It stars Costner along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, and Michael Rooker. It's certainly a star-studded cast we're looking at here.
Industry season 3 episode 3
Next up, we have the third episode of Industry season 3, which you can enjoy this Sunday, Aug. 25, on both HBO or Max. So if you’re not able to stream as soon as it drops (9 p.m. ET), feel free to tune in later. Just don’t wait too long or you risk bumping into spoilers online! And if you’re behind on the latest season, stream all previous episodes on Max to be all caught up this weekend! This season of Industry stars Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Harry Lawtey, and others.
Finally, Reasonable Doubt season 2 and Pachinko season 2 both premiered earlier this week. If you missed the season 2 openers, now is your chance to catch up before you fall too far behind. On Aug. 22, Reasonable Doubt season 2 dropped the first two episodes of its second season. One weekly episode will follow from here on out until its finale.
As for Pachinko, only one episode is available to stream, season 2 episode 1, “Chapter Nine,” on Apple TV+. It will be followed by one weekly episode.