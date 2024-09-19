Three Women episode 2 preview: Gia and Lina interact for the first time
It's almost time for a new episode of Three Women! The premiere really managed to draw me in, and so far I'm looking forward to more of the Starz series. So when does the second episode come out? What is it all about? We've got all the details for you in our preview!
Three Women episode 2, titled "lina," premieres Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app or 10 p.m. ET on the Starz channel later that night. I personally love the midnight releases because I live in the Midwest in the central time zone. And though 11 p.m. is a little late, it's not too bad. If you like a show enough, you'll stay up for it. And I think that's my plan for this drama! We shared the episode release times based on time zone below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 10 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 7 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 9 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 8 p.m. MT on Fridays
Three Women episode 2, "lina" preview
The next installment seems to be an interesting one, and I'm actually really looking forward to it. As I mentioned in my review of the first episode, Lina (Betty Gilpin) is my favorite character so far and the one whose story I'm most interested in learning more about.
Also, it seems that Three Women episode 2 is only going to focus on this Indiana housewife alone. In the Three Women premiere, we were introduced to each of the titular gals. But this time, we're only focusing on one story at a time. At least for now. Check out the synopsis below:
"Lina kicks off her flight from a stagnant marriage and a body of pain, both
physical and emotional. She joins a women’s group at Doctor Henry’s, attempts to
reconnect with the love of her life and begins a friendship with Gia that will change both
their lives forever."
Episode 1 also teased Gia and getting to know Lina, Sloane, and Maggie, but we haven't seen those relationships develop just yet. There was a quick glimpse of the writer at Dr. Henry's office, who Lina is seeing. But that was all. Though clearly based on the description and sneak peek clip above, the duo's friendship and the beginnings of Lina opening up to the author are going to be explored. And I really can't wait to see it all!
Plus, Lina is going to try and find "the love of her life?" Ooh. Intriguing. Honestly, I can already tell this woman is sweet and just deserves to be happy. Hopefully she finds that and she eventually gets a happy ending. That's what I'm hoping to see! What about you?
