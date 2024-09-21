Three Women episode 2 recap: Lina has had enough and finds passion elsewhere
Three Women episode 2 is titled "lina," and that's because we spend the whole episode with the housewife and mother in Indiana who is searching for more when it comes to her marriage. It was a great deeper dive into her feelings and her desperate need for physical touch. And all that comes to a head in a new episode of the Starz series. Ready for the recap? Let's jump in! SPOILERS BELOW.
Lina has had enough
The episode starts with Lina trying to find her own pleasure after her doctor recommended it, though it's easier said than done as she keeps getting interrupted by her kids and responsibilities. Which you know, is normal. But this woman desperately needs some release. Following a panic attack, her husband Ed is super dismissive and just tells her her pain is in her head. Ok, thanks dude. Dr. Henry suggests she go to a women's group to talk about her issues and problems, and perhaps she can feel better.
At first, it's helpful and she enjoys her time with the other ladies who can describe things in a pretty graphic way. But overall, it seems to be a supportive group. That is until Lina makes a drastic decision and the rest of the women judge her for it. We'll get to that in a moment. We also see flashbacks of a teenage Lina with her love at that point, Aidan, who she's trying to reconnect with. And she actually finds him. Though he's married as well. Their reunion leads to a not so surprising turn of events.
Lina finds passion elsewhere
As she's heading out to a bachelorette party, Ed does everything in his power to try and get her not to go. Like seriously, man. It's one night. He's not happy she's spending money on a motel room and that he has to take care of their two sons on his own. When their eldest's nose starts to bleed, he doesn't know what to do. Lina snaps at him and sarcastically asks if he remembers how to dial 911 if anything happens. Then walks out the door and leaves.
Lina and Aidan reunite and he shows up at her motel room after the party. And boy do things heat up between them. This poor woman finally gets those passionate kisses that she deserves. And even though she's on her period, that doesn't deter Aidan from sleeping with her. Just a warning we get frontal male nudity in this scene. Obviously we know what Lina's motives are in cheating on her husband, but I wonder what lead to Aidan to do the same.
Lina and Gia connect
After her passionate night, Lina shares what happened with the women's group. And they're less than sympathetic. Earlier, she mentioned she's giving Ed 17 days to change. And if he doesn't, she wants to leave him. Some of the women blame her for sleeping with Aidan and ask her why she just didn't wait since she's leaving Ed so soon. Lina gets upset at their judgement, but still doesn't care because they can't understand the pain - emotionally and physically - she's going through because of her neglectful husband.
Gia follows her out and tells Lina why she's really in Indiana, and even reveals that she's being sued by her publishing company because she hasn't delivered a book to them. So she needs to find some subjects soon. She'd really like Lina to be one of them and get to know her better. Also, how do Gia and Dr. Henry know each other? Are they together or was the doctor just calling her babe because they're familiar with one another?
Finally, the episode ends with Lina and Aidan meeting again at the lake, hinting that this affair is potentially going to continue. Something curious is a flashback to teen Lina who took money from another boy, and he apologizes that she's forced to do "this". Whatever that is. And she reminds him not to tell Aidan about whatever this mysterious thing is. Next week, episode 3 will be all about Sloane! Be sure to come back as we'll be recapping the episode.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we'll be providing recaps and reviews of Three Women each week. New episodes are released Fridays on Starz.