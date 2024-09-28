Three Women episode 3 recap: A closer look at Sloane
As we saw last week in the second episode, the next few are going to focus on one of the three women. Episode 2 was all about Lina, and now we shift our focus to Sloane in Three Women episode 3. Here's a recap of what happened. SPOILERS BELOW.
The premiere episode quickly hinted that there might be a tense relationship between Sloane and her mother, and we definitely see that come to play in this episode. Right off the bat, the show starts with a flashback of an overweight Sloane when she was just a kid dancing in her room. Her mother, Diana, walks in and tells her "big girls don't become dancers."
It then cuts to Sloane after her workout which is where she briefly meets Gia for the first time as well. This hints at the fact as to why staying in shape is so important to her. She then meets her mom for a meal, and she is super critical and difficult to speak to. Afterwards, Sloane runs into Will, the guy she obviously is very attracted to, and he recommends she change up the flower vendor she's using for her business.
This leads her to Lily, Will's girlfriend and the woman who helped Sloane get her heel out of the pavement earlier. The two instantly open up to each other, and it seems like they can become friends. The problem of course is that Sloane wants Will, but he's with Lily. And Sloane actually likes her. Even so, she asks her husband Richard if they could invite Will into the bedroom with them, but he doesn't want to.
Instead, Richard organizes a fun night with another couple, and the two couples switch partners. But there's a huge problem when the other guy is with Sloane. He doesn't wear a condom. The fun time is cut short and the couple is asked to leave. This leads to an argument between Sloane and Richard regarding their situation of letting others into their beds.
As Sloane and her family gathers, it's clear that her mother is her biggest critic. Though her dad and brother gang up on her too. They all act like they're joking, basically saying Sloane found her success and got her act together after she met Richard. Even though she's been working very hard all these years, that's not what they see. Or at least they don't give her the credit for it.
Sloane is rightfully annoyed and goes to eat her feelings with some dessert. But she throws it up afterwards. This is a callback to the fact she was overweight as a kid, and clearly her mother's comments still negatively effect her to this day. Part of coping is running to Will, who she can't seem to stay away from. And he tells her he's constantly thinking of her too.
Technically, they don't touch or do anything. Though Will gets off with Sloane watching him. And telling him when he can have his release. This is definitely breaking the rules between her and Richard. And she lies to her husband afterwards saying she ran into Will but nothing happened. Though he can feel something is off. With Will and now his girlfriend Lily involved too, I think this situation is going to become very messy.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we'll be providing recaps and reviews of Three Women each week. New episodes are released Fridays on Starz.