Three Women episode 4 recap: It's time for Maggie's story
It's time to get into the third lovely lady this show is all about, and that's Maggie in Three Women episode 4, "maggie," on Starz. The premiere episode of the series already established that her tale surrounds a relationship Maggie had with her high school teacher, and this episode dives deeper into what happened. Let's recap the events. SPOILERS BELOW.
When it comes to Maggie's relationships, her English high school teacher Aaron was not the first older man she'd been with. While visiting her sister and husband in Hawaii over the summer, Maggie meets a much older guy. She's 16 years old at the time and he's a divorced 31-year-old. The two grow closer and things get physical. Surprisingly, the age in consent in Hawaii is actually 16 years old, so this guy can't be charged with a crime. Though that's not what Maggie wants anyway.
It was consensual, as she insisted at the time. And her trauma isn't with him, but with Aaron. This leads us to believe Aaron foudn ways to manipulate her. Because though Maggie told the man in Hawaii she loved him, he told her he cared but couldn't say it back. I don't know what his motives were, but at least he didn't try tricking her like the high school teacher did. Though that's how Aaron is able to reel her in.
Everyone at school learns about what happened between Maggie and the older guy in Hawaii, and obviously she's upset. That's when Aaron reaches out and is supportive in a teacher kind of way at first. Though he crosses lines when he looks up Maggie's phone number and starts texting her. Harmless at first, then one night he shares that he has feelings for her. From freshman year to senior year, Maggie had been talking to him about her life. Which was also a bit difficult at home due to her parents overdrinking. And that's a vulnerable spot Aaron found.
One day, Aaron invited Maggie over to his house while his wife and kids were away and that's when their relationship got physical. As she's relaying to the police what happened - because yes, she was finally ready to report him - she says that at times it felt like his feelings for her were stronger than the feelings she had for him. Though he was good at tricking and reeling her back in. Even still before going to authorities, she had been hoping he'd answer the email she sent him as we saw at the end of the first episode telling her he loved her. But weeks later, he hadn't responded. And that's when Maggie decided to go to to the police.
We see how their relationship grows slowly, and Maggie notes he had all the power when it came to controlling the terms of their communication and how often they could talk. And he told her to delete all the texts between them, which she did. The episode ends with Maggie feeling good about going to the police and telling her therapist she's ready to go back to school to become a social worker. They live in a small community, and the news is out now. And this road won't be easy. Though Three Women episode 4 still manages to end on a positive note with Maggie and her dad going to the ice rink, him saying she's going to be alright, and Maggie smiling as she skates.
