Tulsa King season 2 and 6 shows to watch on streaming this weekend (Sept. 14 - Sept. 15, 2024)
September 2024 really got off to a great start when it comes to new shows and seasons coming out on streaming. There's such a wide variety, which is so exciting for us TV lovers. Some of our favorites from the month so far include Tell Me Lies season 2, Slow Horses season 4, and The Perfect Couple.
But, there's still plenty more to come! This past week, there was a number of debuts and the month still isn't over. We have a lot to look forward to. Though let's take it one week at a time. re you looking for something to watch this weekend? We've got your back! Be sure to check out Tulsa King season 2 and 6 other shows on streaming the next couple of days off, Sept. 14-15, 2024. Check out the full list below:
- My Brilliant Friend season 4 on Max - final season premiered Sept. 9
- The Circle season 7 on Netflix - premiered Sept. 11 (Part 2, Sept. 18; Part 3, Sept. 25; and Finale, Oct. 2)
- The Old Man season 2 on Hulu - premiered Sept. 12
- Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 on Netflix - premiered Sept. 12
- How to Die Alone on Hulu - premiered Sept. 13
- Three Women on Starz - premiered Sept. 13
- Tulsa King season 2 on Paramount+ - premieres Sept. 15
Tulsa King season 2
Stream on Paramount+
While all the other shows mentioned above already premiered earlier this week, and there's definitely some great ones there, the one series listed that's premiering this weekend is Tulsa King season 2. Be sure to mark your calendars for Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 on Paramount+
One episode will be released, and the premiere will be followed up by one new installment weekly until the finale. The season has a total of 10 episodes to look forward to. We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Sept. 15
- Episode 2 - Sept. 22
- Episode 3 - Sept. 29
- Episode 4 - Oct. 6
- Episode 5 - Oct. 13
- Episode 6 - Oct. 20
- Episode 7 - Oct. 27
- Episode 8 - Nov. 3
- Episode 9 - Nov. 10
- Episode 10 - Nov. 17
In the second season, Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) has to work to "build up and defend" his "growing empire" in the titular city, per the synopsis. There's law enforcement, the Kansas City mob, and "a very powerful local businessman" all trying to take them down. I'm assuming that powerful businessman is new actor Neal McDonough, who is an exciting addition to the cast. As always, Dwight will have his hands full. But he can take it all on! What do you think?
How to Die Alone
Stream on Hulu
I feel like I need a new, good comedy to add to my watch-list, and How to Die Alone has managed to impress me so far! I love that it's a mix of humor where there's moments that will make you laugh, while also being a tale of self-discovery and wanting to make changes for yourself. Trust me, you definitely want to check this one out. Check out the official synopsis below:
"Starring Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone follows Mel, a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary."
And with the first four episodes being released on premiere day, the weekend is the perfect opportunity to catch up on the show! There's a total of 8 episodes this season, and going forward one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Joining Rothwell as Melissa onscreen are Conrad Ricamora as Rory, Jocko Sims as Alex, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Terrance.