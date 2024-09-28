TWD: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol season 2 and 5 more shows to watch on streaming this weekend (Sept. 28-29)
Alright, I'm going to be real with you guys. This weekend it's a little limited on what new shows and premieres are coming. Though, there's still some great options. And that's also thanks to the many debuts we had earlier in the week. The weekend is going to be your best time to catch up on anything you missed, after all. Here's 6 shows to watch on streaming this weekend, Sept. 28 - Sept. 29, 2024.
- Everybody Still Hates Chris - premiered on Comedy Central/Paramount+ Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Grotesquerie - premiered on FX/Hulu Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Midnight Family - premiered on Apple TV+ Wednesday, Sept. 25
- La Maison - episode 3 on Apple TV+ Friday, Sept. 27
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol - season 2 premiere on AMC Sunday, Sept. 29
- The Penguin - episode 2 on HBO/Max Sunday, Sept. 29 (shifted to new release day)
Want to learn a bit more about a couple of these shows? We've got the details for La Maison and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol season 2 for you below!
La Maison
Stream on Apple TV+
La Maison already premiered Sept. 20, 2024 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes. And now if you either haven't watched the show yet or needed a reminder that a new episode debuted this week, now's your chance to check it out either way. Episode 3, "The Family Photograph," will see the the media backlash facing the characters slow down though "touch decisions" need to be made, per the synopsis. Plus, Paloma is trying to find her place in the family who is run by "selfish alliances."
This isn't just your typical show about the fashion world. After a viral video featuring fashion designer Vincent Ledu has negative consequences, this leads to his family's "iconic and legendary haute coutrue house, LEDU, hanging by a thread," per the synopsis. To reinvent themselves and come back from scandal, LEDU teams up with Paloma Castel to do so. Plus, Vincent also has to deal with a rival, Diane Rovel who is the CEO of Rovel luxury group, who isn't just out to get the brand for power. It's also about revenge.
As mentioned above, the first two episodes already debuted and episode 3 came out on Friday, Sept. 27. Going forward, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Nov. 15 on Apple TV+. The series stars Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Florence Loiret Caille, and Ji-Min Park.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol season 2
Watch on AMC and AMC+
We're almost at the moment we've all been waiting for! It's crazy how The Walking Dead franchise is still so relevant and popular. If you've also been impatiently waiting for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol season 2 to arrive, thankfully the time is almost here to watch it! Well, we're almost there. The 6-episode second season premieres Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET on both AMC and AMC+. One new episode will be released weekly. Check out the release schedule:
- Episode 1 - Sept. 29
- Episode 2 - Oct. 6
- Episode 3 - Oct. 13
- Episode 4 - Oct. 20
- Episode 5 - Oct. 27
- Episode 6 - Nov. 3
The series stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney. Per a press release, season 2 starts where the end of season 1 left off with Daryl and Carol of course at the center of the story. Check out the synopsis below:
"They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future."