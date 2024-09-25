We finally have a first-look at Wednesday season 2!
We’ve got our first peek at Wednesday Season 2 that hints at the fun to expect when the dark comedy returns!
One of the biggest hits of 2022, Wednesday was a dream combination: Director Tim Burton taking on The Addams Family. Jenna Ortega played the title role of Wednesday Addams, the budding sociopath who, after a wild “prank” at her school, is sent to Westmoreland Academy, home to various supernatural beings.
As she navigates the school and a love triangle she could care less about, Wednesday starts investigating a series of murders leading to a dark conspiracy. The show was a huge critical hit with Ortega breaking out into stardom with moments like the now iconic dance number. Obviously, a second season was ordered, although it was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes and Ortega’s now busier schedule. Thankfully, it’s coming at last with Netflix offering a sneak peek of the first days on set!
What’s coming in Wednesday Season 2?
The semi-trailer opens with Luis Guzman as Gomez welcoming the viewer with “Hello, my little storm cloud.” We’re then thrust on set with the whole cast back, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia giving the classic Addams Family finger snap.
An intriguing bit is Emma Myers in the makeup chair with black hair, making one wonder if this her before donning her blonde hair and makeup as Wednesday’s werewolf roommate Enid or if Enid is modeling herself after Wednesday more.
We get clips of Westmoreland with a bit of Wednesday holding a knife and declaring, “Let’s play dolls.” We see some big events at Westmoreland, with Wednesday firing up (perhaps literally) the students and Tim Burton directing while the cast talks of how Season 2 will be even more twisted than the first.
There will be changes as Percy Hynes White (who played Xavier Thorpe) and Naomi J. Ogawa (who played Yoko Tanaka) aren't returning for Season 2. Meanwhile, Joanna Lumley plays the Addams Family Grandmama while Thandiwe Newton is Dr. Fairburn, the new school principal. Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper are also among the new cast additions although we don't see them quite yet.
It ends with Ortega in perfect Wednesday mode, saying, “If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed out. And I’m not that generous.” It’s only some teases but it’s great to see this twisted series returning and prepared to be even better than the first season was.
Wednesday season 1 is streaming on Netflix.