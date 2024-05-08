Wednesday season 2 exciting updates: Here’s what the new cast additions could mean for season 2
Wednesday has begun production on season 2, and a stunning new cast looks to make it even better than the first! Who are they, who do they play and what does it mean for season 2?
Few Netflix shows took TV by storm like Wednesday. The series revolved around The Addams Family character, now grown up and more twisted than ever. After a “prank” involving piranhas in a pool got her kicked out of her regular school, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is sent to Nevermore, an academy for supernatural creatures, where she gets into a strange conspiracy.
The show was a huge hit, with Ortega praised for her stunning performance on Wednesday. It contained some great humor, wicked turns, and the now-iconic dance performance has become a meme. It was no surprise at all that a second season was ordered.
There will be some changes as it’s confirmed that Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa will not be returning as series regulars for season 2. McShane, who played Sheriff Donovan Galpin, is expected to appear in the season 2 premiere and will be written off as dealing with son Tyler turning out to be a monster. He’ll be replaced by deputy Ritchie Santiago (Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo) who’s been upped to series regular.
White’s Xavier had been a lead character in season 1 with his exit coming after accusations of assault which the actor denied. As for Ogawa, he was mostly in the background for her role as vampire Yoko, so it was not as big a loss.
Coming back for season 2 is Ortega, Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Doohan (Tyler), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), and Georgie Farmer (Ajax). Also, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman have been promoted to regulars as Morticia and Gomez alongside Isaac Ordonez, who plays Pugsley. But it’s the new characters making some big headlines as the show looks to amp up the star power.
Who’s joining the Wednesday season 2 cast?
The announcement trailer shows Thing scampering around, tossing scripts at doors with names on them, and revealing the first episode is titled “Here We Woe Again” by series creators Al Gough and Miles Miller.
Besides Fred Armisen returning as Uncle Fester, we’ll meet another Addams as Joanna Lumley will play Grandmama. The actress is best known as Patsy in the classic British comedy Absolutely Fabulous and a good choice for the comedic part.
The rest of the cast is absolutely amazing: Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper. We don’t know who they play yet, but they are all actors capable of performing unique roles. Buscemi alone is known for his quirky fare like Fargo and is a good fit for this show.
Newton is an Emmy-winner for Westworld, so can easily handle the fantastic elements of this series. Osment, of course, knows all about the supernatural from his breakout turn in The Sixth Sense while Piper was in Doctor Who and Penny Dreadful, both wild series. Matarazzo is also a capable actress who can shine perhaps as a teacher.
This indicates Season 2 may play more into the horror aspects. While Tim Burton helped the series retain a creepy vibe, it was more comedic in Season 1 while the second year can amp it up into more pure horror.
Of course, the biggest addition is Christopher Lloyd, who played Fester in the 1991 Addams Family movies. This seems to be like how Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in those films, had a role as a teacher in Season 1. Again, we don’t know who these newcomers play but this indicates Season 2 is going to be even more amazing than Season 1 was and make Wednesday one of the most anticipated shows for 2025.
Wednesday season 1 is streaming on Netflix.