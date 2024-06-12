Dark Matter episode 7 is the breathable filler we needed (Review)
Another week, another episode of Dark Matter on Apple TV+! Episode 7, "In the Fires of Dead Stars," seems to give us a goodbye when it comes to Amanda and wraps up her story, while Jason finally makes it back to his reality. And I have a feeling the climax of this story is about to hit next week. And so to help us prep for that, this week's episode was a bit more slow. But that's ok. We need it before the true action begins. Here's what happened in Dark Matter episode 7 and what I thought about it.
Jason2 keeps messing up - ha!
Jason2 just keeps messing up, it's clear that he didn't think it would be this hard to take over another Jason's life. But he obviously doesn't know what he's doing. Daniela and Charlie are still rightfully mad at him for "forgetting" about Charlie's nut allergy. With Ryan missing, thanks to Jason2, Detective Mason is looking for him. The antagonist of the story is starting to feel the pressure and is put in a corner, leading him to break the door of the sealed Box (wohoo!) and bring in another Ryan from a different reality (I think?) because the police are getting suspicious. This of course is great because this gives Jason the opportunity to finally get back home! (More on that below)
Daniela finally tells who she thinks is her husband that she feels like they've become strangers, and things are starting to get more and more suspicious for her. She's definitely catching on that something more is going on here. Jason2 tells Daniela the ampule she found is something he's been testing on himself for his research and that's what the storage unit is for. But still, Daniela is smart and isn't happy with his decisions. Plus excuse him. Why did he lash out at this version of Amanda? If you want to go, just go. No one wants you here anyway!
Let's take a breather
Amanda mentions that she and Jason have been traveling to the other realities and in the Box for 29 days, and boy is that a long time! She tells him they deserve a break and to go to a calm world to just give themselves a breather. And that's definitely what this episode of the drama felt like. While it was a mix of a breather and filler a bit, I actually didn't mind the slow pace of it. At least for most of the episode that's how it was.
Amanda takes them to an almost perfect world where she's decided to stay. And she asks Jason if he would stay with her, knowing his answer would already be a "no." He asks "so you're abandoning me?" and I like how this Jason isn't afraid to be vulnerable. Having Amanda with him on this journey has probably kept him sane. I definitely ship Jason and Daniela, but I can see the connection that's formed between Jason and Amanda too. They have an emotional goodbye, and kiss, and off he goes. It's interesting he left two ampules with Amanda. I wonder if she'll need them in the last two episodes?
It's heartbreaking when Jason travels to a world where it's he and Daniela's son Max who is alive, though he also sees another Jason with Daniela sleeping in their bed. And for a moment, he could connect with Jason2 and his motives. But still, our hero needs to get back home and is determined. With one ampule left and a wonderful long moment of him thinking of the first time he met Daniela, Jason finally makes it back home! He can't go in just yet, but he's ready to fight Jason2. He gets mace and a knife when just a few seconds later, Jason2 walks into the same store and figures out Jason is back. And he's freaked! Good. I'm so excited to see what comes next!
Grading Dark Matter episode 7
I actually really liked Dark Matter episode 7, even though it was more slow paced. Sometimes these types of episodes are boring to me. But just like the characters, I do feel like as viewers we needed that breather too with so much having happened in the past six episodes. I feel like the writers kept Jason and Amanda's story so quick-paced for several episodes, while Jason2's was too slow. However in the seventh episode, things slowed down for Jason and Amanda while Jason2's story started to pick up last week and this week. Now, they're both in the same reality. And what comes next is sure to be interesting!
I don't know if I 100% agree with this pacing, but now we're here and it's irrelevant. Both Jasons are about to come face-to-face, and I bet it's going to be glorious! Because even though Jason2 isn't happy with this Jason's life, he's a more prideful and stubborn version so I dont think he's going to give things up so easily. Dark Matter episode 7 was the breathable filler episode that we needed before the story inevitably picks up in the final two episodes of the season. Episode grade level: B. Come back next week as we review the penultimate episode on Wednesday, June 19.