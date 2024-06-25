Here's when to catch new episodes of Land of Women on Apple TV+
Ready to see Eva Langoria on the small screen again? Well, it's not much longer now as her new Apple TV+ series Land of Women is making its way to the streamer soon. So, when does the show land? Read on below for the details!
Land of Women release schedule
Land of Women premieres Wednesday, June 26, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. The episode titles haven't been shared yet, though we do have synopses and a closer look at what each installment is going to be about. More on that below. Going forward, you can expect to see one new episode weekly until the finale on Wednesday, July 24. This season has a total of 6 episodes.
While the official release date and release days are Wednesdays, due to time zone differences some of us will actually get the episodes late Tuesday nights depending on where you live in the U.S. For example, Apple TV+ drops new episodes at midnight ET. So for Land of Women, it will come out at that time on Wednesday, June 26.
But, midnight ET is 9 p.m. PT in the west coast and 11 p.m. CT in the midwest. So if you live in those two regions, you'll actually be able to start tuning in on Tuesday nights. Don't worry, I provided a release time schedule for you below to help you keep track:
Eastern time zone
- Episode 1 - Wednesday, June 26 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 2 - Wednesday, June 26 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 3 - Wednesday, July 3 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 4 - Wednesday, July 10 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 5 - Wednesday, July 17 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 6 - Wednesday, July 24 at 12 a.m. ET
Pacific time zone
- Episode 1 - Tuesday, June 25 at 9 p.m. PT
- Episode 2 - Tuesday, June 25 at 9 p.m. PT
- Episode 3 - Tuesday, June 25 at 9 p.m. PT
- Episode 4 - Tuesday, June 25 at 9 p.m. PT
- Episode 5 - Tuesday, June 25 at 9 p.m. PT
- Episode 6 - Tuesday, June 25 at 9 p.m. PT
Central time zone
- Episode 1 - Tuesday, June 25 at 11 p.m. CT
- Episode 2 - Tuesday, June 25 at 11 p.m. CT
- Episode 3 - Tuesday, June 25 at 11 p.m. CT
- Episode 4 - Tuesday, June 25 at 11 p.m. CT
- Episode 5 - Tuesday, June 25 at 11 p.m. CT
- Episode 6 - Tuesday, June 25 at 11 p.m. CT
The show is actually being promoted as a limited series, so it's very possible that we won't get a second season. It's also based on the book La tierra de las mujeres by Sandra Barneda. So it will be interesting to see if the full story is adapted, which will then give us a better idea on whether a season 2 is in store. But for now, let's focus on what's coming up!
What to expect from the Eva Longoria series
The drama is centered around Longoria's character Gala who is living a lavish lifestyle. But it all changes when it turns out her husband owes money "to the wrong people," per the synopsis. He runs off, and so she does too to protect herself, with her mother, Julia, and daughter, Kate, in tow. They try to disappear to her mom's hometown in northern Spain.
And perhaps they might find some safety there, but apparently the "charming wine town" may also unravel "their deepest family secrets and truths." Ooh, intriguing! Also while in Spain, Gala will meet a man named Amat, and perhaps sparks will start to fly between the two. As mentioned above, Apple TV+ did release the descriptions of the first two episodes. We shared them below:
- Episode 1: "When a betrayal comes to light, Gala whisks Julia and Kate off to Spain for a girls trip-only for Julia and Kate to discover they're actually all on the run."
- Episode 2: "Amat complicates Gala's plans to lay low. Kate tries to return home, unaware of the danger she's in. Julia confesses the truth about Gala's father."
Alongside Longoria, the series also stars Carmen Maura as Julia, Victoria Bazua as Kate, Santiago Cabrera as Amat, Amaury Nolasco as Gala's husband Kevin, and Gloria Muñoz as Mariona.
Land of Women premieres Wednesday, June 26, 2024 on Apple TV+.