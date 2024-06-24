The Bear season 3 and 5 more exciting releases to stream this week (June 24 - June 30, 2024)
The month of June 2024 has really been great with the premieres of The Boys season 4, House of the Dragon season 2, and even new series Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal. And the good news is that the awesome releases are still coming! The month is jam-packed with streaming goodness, and that's what we like to see. I'm most excited about The Bear season 3, but there's also other shows coming out this week, June 24 - June 30, 2024, that have my attention. Ready to find out what you can stream? Read on below!
Land of Women
Stream on Apple TV+
Eva Langoria is back to headline a new series (the first major one since her Desparate Housewives days!) in Apple TV+'s Land of Women. The show makes its debut on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 with the first two episodes. The six-episode season will release one new episode weekly until the finale on July 24. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - June 26
- Episode 2 - June 26
- Episode 3 - July 3
- Episode 4 - July 10
- Episode 5 - July 17
- Episode 6 - July 24
The premise of the dramedy is an interesting one as Langoria plays Gala, a "well-to-do New Yorker" whose rich husband has afforded her a lavish lifestyle in the city, per the synopsis. But that all comes crashing down when it turns out he's stolen $50 million from "the wrong people" and has now vanished. To protect herself and her daughter, she decides to flee to northern Spain with her mother and daughter to hide out.
"But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths." Will they be able to live there peacefully? I'm looking forward to the female-driven story and how it looks like Gala is a strong woman who will be a great character to watch and see how she'll handle this difficult situation.
Dark Matter finale
Stream on Apple TV+
Also on Apple TV+ this week, and on Wednesday, is the Dark Matter finale! I don't know how we've already gotten to this point. The season just flew by. The last episode (episode 9) is titled "Entanglement," and the streamer has simply released the following short synopsis: "The Dessens' world comes crashing down." Oh no! What else could be in store for them? Be sure you don't miss the Dark Matter finale on Wednesday, June 26.
In the penultimate episode, so much happened and it was my favorite one from the whole season! Jason is finally back in his world and reunites with Daniela and Charlie, Daniela has suspicions about Jason2 before her actual husband pops back up, and Jason2 has created a problem. Now, there's multiple Jasons seeping into this world and not all of them are nice. Some have violent tendencies. Are we going to see Jason and Jason2 finally come face to face in the finale? I can't wait to see what happens!
The Bear season 3
Stream on Hulu
Who else has missed Carmy, Sydney, and the rest of The Bear characters? I sure have, and am raising my hand high! I can't wait to get back into the kitchen and the stressful atmosphere that the The Beef brings out in everybody. The Bear season 3 is probably the most highly-anticipated release this week, and perhaps even this month. We are so ready. All 10 episodes drop Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu. Here is the official synopsis below:
"Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.
Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."
My Lady Jane
Stream on Prime Video
My Lady Jane is a new show coming to Prime Video on Thursday, June 27. I know that many of you will be busy binging The Bear, but I think My Lady Jane also deserves a shot. Perhaps when you're done with the comedy-drama. All 8 episodes will drop on Prime Video that day. The drama stars Emily Bader as Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as her husband Guildford Dudley.
The upcoming series seems to be another female-driven story, and that's what we like to see! In an alternate retelling of Tudor history, the story takes us into the life of Lady Jane Grey and what could have happened had she not been crowned Queen of England for only nine days. Then beheaded. It's a fun and adventurous tale of a headstrong Jane, true love, and high adventure, per the synopsis. I'm really excited about this production and definitely adding it to my watch-list!
That '90s Show season 2 (Part 2)
Stream on Netflix
Thursday is a big day with lots of releases coming our way. Adding another premiere to the list is That '90s Show season 2. Netflix is promoting it as That '90s Show Part 2. When the streamer renewed the series, it was for an extended 16-episode second season. And so because of that, Part 2, coming to Netflix on Thursday, June 27, will drop the first 8 episodes that day. Then on October 24, we can expect to see the finale eight episodes of the season which have been called Part 3.
In the next chapter of the story, we're in 1996 which is a year after where we left off by the end of season 1. Per the synopsis, Leia makes her way back to Point Place for the summer where she's excited to spend time with her friends, grandparents, and of course Jay as they're in a long-distance relationship. Though, she has to contend with the fact that she almost kissed Nate. When the "truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started." Uh oh!
Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale
Watch on AMC and AMC+
Another great show also closing out this week is Interview with the Vampire season 2. Are you ready for the finale? This jam-packed season has definitely delivered, and brought with it many twists and surprises that I'm still trying to process. What could the last episode have in store for us? Because I already know that it's going to be mind-blowing!
"And That's the End of It. There's Nothing Else" airs on AMC at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, June 23. If you'd prefer to stream the episode, then you can do so that morning on AMC+. There's no synopsis yet, unfortunately but buckle in, it's going to be a wild ride! Are you ready?