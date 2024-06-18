Will the real Bloody Rose be revealed in the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale?
The Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale is almost upon us, it's just a few more days now. Be sure to tune in on Thursday, June 20, 2024 to see how this chapter of the story ends! At least, that's what we're hoping we're going to get. Will the real Bloody Rose be revealed in the last episode of the season? Let's speculate!
If I had to take a guess, then I'm going to say that, yes. I do think that Bloody Rose and/or "A" will be known in the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale. Here's why. If you remember in Original Sin, it wasn't until the very last episode that we found out Archie and Principal Clanton were behind the whole terrorizing of the girls. They thought they were bringing justice to Angela Waters after what their mothers did to her.
So while it might seem a bit drawn out that the mystery hasn't been solved yet - even though I guess there is still a pretty good chance it really could be Davie under the mask like Imogen saw - this isn't strange at all because that's what happened in season 1. The writers kept the mystery going until the very end, and it actually worked. Even though I'm so curious to know who Bloody Rose is, this is a good and effective approach in terms of what the creative team is doing.
We made some predictions (click here!) of who we think "A" could be, with the series trying to keep us off of Dr. Sullivan's trail as we learned she strongly believes her son was killed by Archie. Though as we all know in PLL, you can't trust anyone until the true antagonist is revealed. I wonder how the real Rose Waters will fit into all of this and what she's doing with Mouse's grandma. And is Kelly really dead? We have so many questions going into the PLL: Summer School finale!
And again, while it isn't 100% confirmed, I'm honestly not very nervous that we're not going to get all the answers to these questions, including the big reveal. The first season left very few loose ends. And while a Pretty Little Liars season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, I think the same thing will happen here. If the show does get cancelled, I think things will be resolved in a good enough way where we won't be disappointed. The writers seem to have taken a horror movie approach with each season being its own mini horror film of sorts. And every movie, at least most of them anyway, needs a conclusion!
The Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale begins streaming Thursday, June 20, 2024 on Max.