The Power universe shows no signs of slowing down as we have another spinoff of the hit Starz show, teaming up two fan-favorite characters.

Amid the various shows on Starz, Power is somehow often overlooked despite how it’s become a huge franchise. Per Deadline, Starz just announced Power: Legacy, the sixth show in the overall saga. It will have Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. returning as their original characters, Tommy Egan and Tariq St. Patrick, respectively. Gary Lennon, a key showrunner of the franchise, will showrun and executive produce alongside executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

"Power never dies, and this chapter is our biggest yet," Jackson shared in a statement. "Fans have been waiting to see Tariq and Tommy together, and now they're taking over New York City. Bringing Joseph and Michael back together is special, they've turned these characters into true icons of the 'Power' universe."

"The fans have spoken, and we listened," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ. "Power doesn't die, it evolves with its audience, and for over a decade the 'Power' Universe has remained at the forefront of culture. We're thrilled to reunite Joseph and Michael to deliver a new chapter that fuses the franchise's iconic legacy with bold, boundary-pushing storytelling."

Interestingly, this will feature a shift in the way Power has been released on Starz. Per the Deadline article, rather than being licensed through Starz and Lionsgate like previous Power series, Legacy will be a co-production that allows Starz to fully participate in the ancillary and downstream revenue opportunities generated by the show.

It’s a big step forward for a franchise that shows no signs of dying out!

Ghost (Omari Hardwick) in a scene from Power season 6, episode 1. Photo Credit: Myles Aronowitz/Courtesy of Starz.

A short history of the Power universe

Power began in 2014 with the original series focusing on James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a club owner who was also drug kingpin Ghost, working alongside his best friend Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). The show followed James as he romanced an old flame who was a federal prosecutor and fought for his territory, all culminating in him meeting a dark fate.

After the show ended in 2020, the franchise immediately moved ahead with Power Book II: Ghost. That focused on James’ son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he attended college only to end up following in his father’s footsteps as a drug dealer. It ended after four seasons in 2024.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the 1990s, showing the origins of James' “frenemy” Kanan (played by 50 Cent in the Power show, played here by Mekai Curtis) and how he got started in the drug game. The show is set to conclude with its upcoming fifth season coming in June.

Power Book IV: Force delivered Tommy moving to his hometown of Chicago, where he quickly set up his own drug gang while fighting a rival mob. It ended after three seasons in 2025.

On top of all that, production is underway on Power: Origins, another flashback series that details how a younger James and Tommy (played by Spence Moore II and Charlie Mann) began their rise to power.

So adding another new show is an odd balance to the original series, yet it helps to have two great characters together!

What is Power: Legacy about?

The show is building on the finales of the previous ones, as Ghost ended with Tariq calling someone, and then Force concluded with Tariq meeting Tommy in Chicago. It looks like Legacy has the pair teaming up in New York to build their own empire. While a supporting cast hasn’t been announced, fans are hopeful Tommy will reunite with his pregnant girlfriend, Mireya (Carmela Zumbado), who left Chicago due to the dangerous life Tommy led.

A new series is no surprise, as, per Deadline, Force had record-setting in-season growth of 57% and the franchise has accumulated more than 2 billion hours viewed globally across all of its series. A show pairing up Tommy and Tariq builds on the overall story arc of the saga and may even set up future series. It'd be easy to imagine the show expanding to Los Angeles or another city while still connected to this larger storyline.

There’s no word on when the show will air, but it’s proof that the Power universe shows no signs of dying out at Starz.

The Power series streaming on Starz.