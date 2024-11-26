Preview: Here's what's coming up next in Shrinking season 2 episode 8, "Last Drink"
While last week's episode of Shrinking season 2 wasn't my favorite, it definitely ended on a major and juicy cliffhanger! Jimmy accidentally sees Alice and Brian laughing and at dinner with Louis, and he just stares at them through the window. What's going to happen next? We'll find out in this week's episode.
Shrinking season 2 episode 8, "Last Drink," premieres Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. I know this might be a busy day for many of you U.S. viewers who have Thanksgiving the next day. It involves a lot of cooking and prep work. But you can spare 30 minutes to watch the episode, can't you? Here are the release times by time zone below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
I'm definitely looking forward to what happens next. Is Jimmy going to spiral again or has he been through enough growth where he's going to try and accept this new, and unconventional, friendship between Louis and Alice? There's so many questions! We only have to wait a bit longer to get those answers.
Another big plot point was the fact that Liz told Derek she kissed her ex-boyfriend, Mac. The couple is going to need to work through this hurdle in their relationship as well. What about everyone else? The synopsis provided by Apple TV+ gives us some more info for what's to come:
"Jimmy faces Alice’s secret. Liz and Derek are at a crossroads. Paul worries about his health."
I mean, Derek is behind over there in the promo image above. Perhaps the couple will be able to work things out? This could also mean that they're not talking to each other, and Alice comes and pays Liz a visit. Their relationship is sweet especially because Liz took such good care of Alice after Tia died and Jimmy was so drowned in his grief that he couldn't take care of his daughter. Maybe Alice is repaying the favor.
All will be answered soon fellow Shrinking fans. I'm really excited about this episode. And hopefully Paul is alright. Maybe the title of the episode refers to him stopping drinking due to his health? Be sure to tune in and find out!
