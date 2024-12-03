Preview: Find out what happens next in Shrinking season 2 episode 9, "Full Grown Dude Face," on Apple TV+
Gosh, Shrinking season 2 is going by so fast! Once this week's episode begins streaming, there's only three more to go before the season ends. But thankfully, Apple TV+ has already renewed the comedy drama for a third season, so there's that to look forward to. Now we're getting ahead of ourselves though. Let's focus on what we can expect coming up next.
Shrinking season 2 episode 9 premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 on Apple TV+. With last week's episode falling a day before Thanksgiving, many of you will have more free time to check it out. Perhaps when it first drops, even? The new episode begins streaming at 12 a.m. ET. Check our all the release times below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
Season 2 episode 8 last week was honestly my favorite from the whole season so far. I think it was really strong, and it revealed and brought some resolution to plot points that the story had been building up to. The most important is that now both Alice and Jimmy have forgiven Louis for what he's done.
However, Jimmy still does not want him in his life and asks him to stay away from Alice. So with some big resolutions, where's the tale heading next? The synopsis for episode 9, "Full Grown Dude Face," gives us some details:
"While trying to stay out of Alice's business, Jimmy has to 'Jimmy' an insecure Brian. Gaby leans on Paul for advice after her sister drops a bomb.
Hmm, I wonder what Alice might need help with that Jimmy is trying to not to get involved in. She's spoken with Louis and forgiven him, and she made up with her friend Summer as well. Those were kind of the two biggest struggles she was dealing with in Shrinking season 2 so far. Now I'm very curious!
As for Gaby, there's definitely been more of a focus on her family this season. Especially when it comes to her sister and their complicated relationship. While everyone else's storylines have been moving along and/or gotten a resolution of sorts, Gaby's is more slow paced. So it seems like the focus is going to shift back on her for a bit. Want more of what to expect? Check out more first-look images from the episode below!
