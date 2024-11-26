Preview: Get a look at Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4, "Person of Interest," on Apple TV+
Just like the first season, it seems that each episode of Bad Sisters season 2 is focusing on one sister. We first saw Grace spiraling, last week was Ursula. So which Garvey sister is next and could be Angelica's new target? Per the description, it's going to be Becka. More on that in a bit. First, let's see all the tune in details you need to know so you don't miss it.
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4, "Person of Interest," premieres Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 beginning at midnight ET on Apple TV+. There's a lot of shows releasing new episodes this week of Thanksgiving, and this black comedy is one of them. Here's the release times based on where you live below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
We left off with the sisters finding out that Grace didn't have any alcohol or drugs in her system when she crashed her car. This puts Ursula's guilty mind at ease because she thought her sister had taken the meds she'd given her to help calm her down beforehand, causing her death. But that's not the case.
The third episode of the season ended with the Garvey's finding out that Grace withdrew a bunch of money that night, and believe Angelica was perhaps blackmailing her. That's because Angelica knows the truth about Grace killing John Paul, per her brother Roger. What a mess!
Season 2 episode 4 continues the plot line, with the sisters looking for evidence. It's clear that the two who team up to do so are Ursula and Becka based on the promotional photos. Elsewhere, like mentioned above, it looks like this one is going to be a Becka-centric episode. Check out the official synopsis below:
"Convinced that a blackmailer is to blame for their tragedy, the sisters look for evidence. Becka is shaken by life-changing news."
Elsewhere, it's clear Matt Claflin is still sticking around. I wonder what happened between him and Becka. But if this episode is indeed about the youngest Garvey sister, hopefully we'll find out. There's also the investigators clearly interrogating someone. They keep moving one step closer in this investigation. But hopefully they can still stay away from our favorite characters.
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.