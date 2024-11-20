Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 review: A new bully is in town
Bad Sisters season 2 premiered last week, and it managed to shock the pants out of us all! Did you expect the show to actually kill Grace off? Because I certainly wasn't. And now in season 2 episode 3, "Missing," the Garvey sisters deal with the aftermath of losing one of their own. And it's truly heartbreaking, with mystery tied into it. Here's our review of the episode on Apple TV+. SPOILERS BELOW.
The first part of the episode focuses on the rest of the sisters finding out what happened, and heartbreakingly crying in each other's arms. I'll be honest, since we didn't see a body at all, I'm kind of expecting Grace to have faked her death or something. But I don't know. Ursula went in and identified her body, and they had a funeral and everything. Hmm.
In episode 2, we saw Gracie spiraling in part due to her sisters. But a huge part of that was the not so pure of intentions, Angelica. Three's a new bully in town, and this is not what the sisters need. Her actions are very similar to John Paul, which is frightening. She pried information out of Grace and Ursula, then used it against them. And we even see that Angelica called the hospital Ursula works at and tells them she's been stealing pills.
That's is definitely a JP move right there. But oh my goodness, these poor Garveys. Why do they keep confiding in Angelica? I just want to yell, stop! when I see them about to tell her their secret. Also Angelica's reaction at the funeral? What a drama queen, seriously. Back to Ursula. She spirals the way we saw Grace spiraling because she feels guilty, thinking Grace may have crashed after Ursula offered her pills to help her calm down. But her blood test comes back clean. No alcohol or drugs at all.
This definitely takes a huge weight off Ursula's shoulders, and wow actress Eva Birthistle did such a good job in this episode. You can see the guilt and fear all over her face. And then the relief that washes over her. Great acting! Oh, plus Ian is back and Grace did not indeed hurt him. Understandably he needed time away after such a huge confession. Can the sisters really trust him? I guess we'll find out. Matt Claflin is back, which I'm personally excited about too.
Plus, Eva finds out that Grace withdrew a bunch of cash an hour before her crash. Why did she do that, where was she headed, and why did she call Eva for help? Since Angelica sort of blackmailed Ursula into donating money to fix a window for the soccer team, the sisters believe perhaps she also blackmailed Grace since they now know that Angelica knows the truth about what happened to John Paul. The cliffhanger we're left with is that Blánaid is meeting up with Angelica. WHY!?
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 was another strong episode. The season just started, and already there's so much happening. The series has done a good job of starting out with a plot twist, getting into some of the mystery of it all, and establishing the new bully, Angelica, in a subtle but also direct way if that makes sense. We can clearly see what her intentions are, but she does them in a quiet sort of way which makes her haunting. I thought Birthistle did an excellent job this episode. She truly shined! Which sister is Angelica going to target next? And why is she so obssessed with them? Episode grade level: B.
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.