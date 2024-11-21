Preview: The return of Lallybroch, Laoghaire, and more in Outlander season 7 episode 9
Oh my goodness, Sassenachs! Can you believe it's finally almost time for Outlander season 7 part 2? It's been a long Droughtlander, but not anything we haven't dealt with before. Us fans of the historical drama are some of the strongest out there, and now that strength is finally going to pay off. Alright, so when does the show return and what can we expect to come up next?
Outlander season 7 episode 9, "Unfinished Business," premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz. The installment begins streaming at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app, or you can also tune in at 8 p.m. ET that day on the Starz channel. It all just depends on your preference and what you have access to.
But I for one will definitely be watching right when the episode drops online! Plus when it comes to the streaming release time, some of you who aren't on the east coast will actually be able to catch the episode tonight thanks to time zone differences. We provided a breakdown of the release days and times below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 21
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 21
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, Nov. 21
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 22
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 22
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 22
What is Outlander season 7 episode 9 about?
There's of course been a lot of promotion and chatter surrounding Outlander season 7 part 2, aka season 7B, in general. We have plenty of interviews with the cast and EPs promoting the season that you can find on our Outlander page too! Though let's focus on the new episode here so you have an idea of what's to come up next this week. We provided the synopsis for season 7 episode 9 below:
"Jamie, Claire, and Ian return to Lallybroch. Young Ian reconnects with his family in a time of need, while Claire deals with the fallout from a long-held secret. Roger and Buck search forJemmy in the past."
As always, it seems there's going to be a lot happening in the episode! Let's start with Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian. They are finally coming home to Scotland and Lallybroch in particular, which is so exciting not only for them as the characters, but for us fans as well. This is an OG location and such a special part of the Frasers' story. I'm so happy they're back!
As Outlander executive producer Matthew B. Roberts previously teased, this homecoming is going to be sweet and I'm sure for of love. Have you seen this heartwarming moment of Jenny and Young Ian reuniting?
Even with all of this, that doesn't mean the homecoming is going to be easy. Jamie and Claire have been through so much and changed, and even those at Lallybroch have grown and evolved in some ways too. Jamie puts it so eloquently in the sneak peek clip below.
One of those complications is clearly also going to be Laoghaire. She and Jamie look to be very tense in the promotional image below. But, when is an interaction with her ever smooth sailing, honestly? There's also a great scene between Jamie and Claire before he heads over to speak with his ex-wife. But what is this secret that Claire is going to reveal to the Murray family? Could it be what we're all thinking?
Now we move on to the MacKenzies who also have so much to deal with! Roger and Buck have gone through the Stones in search of Jemmy after he's been kidnapped by Rob Cameron. Clearly this journey has not been an easy one for Buck, as we see him clutching his chest in the photo and the sneak peek clip also reveals his chest pains. How long will it take for them to find Jem?
Obviously Brianna is devastated, and the poor gal has no one to support her. Her whole family is in the past, and she doesn't know if she's going to see Roger and Jemmy again. All she has is Mandy, and I'm sure she's going to be strong for her daughter. But, boy. There's a lot to come for Bree as well.
And last but not least, I'm sure all you lovely Sassenachs have already watched the Outlander season 7 part 2 trailer many times by now. But what's once more? Maybe you'll catch something that you didn't before. We absolutely cannot wait to see how everything plays out in this second half of the season. it's going to be a wild ride!
Outlander season 7 episode 9 will be released Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz.