Preview: Here's what to expect in the new episode of Bad Sisters season 2 (Episode 5)
With this week's episode of Bad Sisters season 2, we're officially past the halfway point of the season. After this, there's only three episodes left of the Apple TV+ series, and the show is definitely going to be missed. But right now, let's focus on what we can expect to see in just a bit.
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5, "Boom," premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Keep an eye for the release time based on the U.S. time zone you live in. Because some of you are lucky enough to start streaming the episode Tuesday night. We shared all the release times to help you keep track below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 26
In last week's episode, there was so much that happened in Becka's life. And she was rightfully overwhelmed. Becka finds out she's pregnant and it's Joe's baby, goes and finds some (nonsexual) comfort in Matt Claflin, and spent time being questioned by the police regarding breaking into Angelica's home and hurting her neck.
As well as the whole John Paul death the detectives are investigating. And if all of that is not enough, the Garvey sisters are still grieving the loss of Grace and trying to figure out just what it is Angelica wants from them exactly. Where on earth could the story keep going next? Well, here's an idea per the official synopsis:
"In a bid to stay out of trouble, the sisters take the next step in their plan with Angelica — just as a desperate Eva puts a target on their backs."
It makes sense that the one who's going to go through a real tough time in this episode is Eva, as each episode of Bad Sisters season 2 has been focused on one sister. Each of them have gone through a crisis, and that will just leave Bibi after this.
Things are just not looking too good for the Garvey sisters. I fee like way too many people know their secret at this point. Something big is bound to happen. Will we see that in this episode? We'll find out soon! While we wait, be sure to check out some more promotional images from the episode.
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.