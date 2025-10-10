Prime Video cancels hit Jensen Ackles series after one season

The Countdown is up for Jensen Ackles’ new spy thriller, which is bad news for fans.

It’s always a risk these days to get too invested in a streaming TV show, as there’s no guarantee it gets a renewal or not. Even a show with great viewing numbers may not justify a second season.

That’s especially true for Prime Video, which can be infamous for cutting shows short or taking back a supposed renewal, such as the ballet dramedy Etoile.

Now, sadly, that axe has fallen on another top show.

Countdown canceled after one season on Prime Video

The streamer announced Friday that both Countdown and Butterfly wouldn’t be getting second-season renewals. While the latter isn’t too big a surprise, others may be taken aback at the axing of Countdown, which was set to be the streamer’s next big spy adventure.

Premiering in June 2025, Countdown starred Jensen Ackles of Supernatural fame as an LAPD cop pulled into a special team trying to stop a terrorist attack in Los Angeles. The show was notable for how that plotline was wrapped up by episode 10, and the remainder of the season focused on a possible assassination attempt.

The axing may be a bit of a surprise, as while the show had a mixed critical reaction, Deadline reported that it still ranks #10 on Prime Video’s U.S. top 10 list. It also ended its first season on a cliffhanger, making it hopeful for a second season that won’t happen.

Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) in COUNTDOWN Photo: ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Why was Countdown canceled?

The axing of Countdown may come down to a few factors. Per Deadline, while the U.S. numbers were good, the international viewership didn’t quite match the numbers Prime Video wanted. For some reason, the show was more appealing to American audiences, but it didn't translate well overseas.

Another factor may be Ackles’ busy schedule. The actor is starring in Vought Rising, an upcoming spinoff of The Boys. He also has a recurring role on CBS’ Tracker and likely more on his plate. He also maintains a first-deal look with Amazon.

There are also the changes being made at Amazon that include pulling back on high-budget shows, which Countdown fell under. The streamer also had to make decisions on a half-dozen other first-season shows, which included renewing Ballard and We Are Liars but axing Motorheads.

Another factor could be that Amazon now owns the James Bond franchise and buzz on a possible Bond-adjacent series, making a need for another spy thriller secondary.

The fact that both Countdown and Butterfly were canceled together adds credence to that latter theory. Regardless, for those who hoped for more adventures of this spy show and a resolution to the cliffhanger, Countdown’s time is done.

Countdown streaming on Prime Video.