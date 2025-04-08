Pulse season 2 could be in danger after Netflix's latest ratings drop

Following its first weekend of release on Netflix, the new medical drama series Pulse might already be losing pulses and in need of the paddles. On Tuesday, April 8, just a few days after the show's release on April 3, Netflix revealed its latest viewership analysis, which spelled some extra good news for the thriller limited series Adolescence but some middling news for Pulse.

Once again, Adolescence broke some ratings records by moving past two seasons of Bridgerton to become the fourth most popular English-language Netflix show of all time with 17.8 million views accrued in its fourth week to add to its current tally of 114.5 million views. That's quite the achievement for the UK thriller, and one that Pulse couldn't be further behind.

In its opening weekend, the first four days of availability, Pulse grabbed 6.5 million views, which translates to 52 million hours viewed. Now, that's not the worst debut that a new series has received on Netflix and still managed to land a renewal, but it's also not quite at the level the streaming service has become accustomed to launching breakout hits. What does this mean for season 2?

PULSE. (L-R) Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips, Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms, Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah, and Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez in Episode 109 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

Pulse season 2 uncertain as rating debut underwhelms

Honestly, it's too soon to tell what could happen for Pulse season 2, but Netflix will likely be keeping a close watch on the show's performance in the coming couple of weeks. There's still a chance that positive word of mouth could turn the show's fate around and increase its viewership to secure a second season renewal. As we have seen with Max's breakthrough sensation The Pitt, medical dramas can be growers that need time to attract an audience.

Recently, we saw Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere to 4 million views, and season 5 still hasn't been officially renewed — and this is a veteran series with a built-in fanbase. Those lower than hoped numbers put Sweet Magnolias in jeopardy, but as an established show, there's some leeway. Even though Pulse debuted higher than Sweet Magnolias, could the same allowances be made for a show that's probably a bit more expensive to produce? That's the million-dollar question!

Pulse deserved a much higher debut, but the series didn't receive much visibility. Honestly, Netflix didn't promote the show very well, and it's totally possible that some people didn't even know that it premiered or even what it was until it popped up on their Netflix home screen. Sometimes that strategy can help produce grassroots hits, but come on, launching your first original English-language medical drama takes some effort. It shouldn't take much when shows like Grey's Anatomy, New Amsterdam, and The Resident have all been super popular on Netflix.

Again, it's still a bit too early to tell (hopefully) if Netflix would decide against renewing the series for season 2. Maybe the streamer will even renew the series by the end of this week! Who knows? If an early decision doesn't arrive, as Netflix has been recently known to do with its renewals, there's an opportunity for Pulse to find an audience, possibly even after The Pitt season 1 ends on April 10. After the first season's ending, Pulse has plenty of material for season 2. It needs to happen!

Netflix places great value on the opening weekend viewership figures, while also tracking the trajectory of the ratings going forward. If a show isn't an immediate breakout hit, the streamer typically measures the first month of data and compares it to the season's completion rate and the show's overall budget. Keep your fingers crossed that all of these things continue to work in Pulse's favor and the newbie medical drama defies the odds to return for season 2.

Watch Pulse only on Netflix.